¿Está perdiendo Rusia la guerra en Ucrania? Con Scott Ritter (inglés)

Scott Ritter ya ha salido bastante por aquí y se le ve que cojea, pero hay dos puntos que sí creo que son interesantes.
-Rusia no ha intentado entrar en Kiev, pero se está cebando con Mariupol y otras ciudades del sur. Sí me puedo creer que el objetivo real de las espectaculares operaciones de los primeros días fuera disgregar al ejército ucraniano y que lo de verdad le interesa a Rusia es el Donbass y el puente terrestre entre Crimea y Rusia.
-Dejemos de pintar a Ucrania como si fuera Andorra. El ucraniano es el segundo mayor ejército de Europa, detrás de la propia Rusia. Más las milicias y los civiles que el gobierno ha armado.
#3 Pues no es que haya salido mucho, no sé de dónde lo sacas: https://www.meneame.net/search?q=ritter
Es de hace 10 días pero está muy bien. Hay un comentario en youtube con una especie de índice:
09:25 Russian maneuver warfare win against numerically superior and motivated Ukrainian defenders
* 09:28 talking about avoiding city fights, using faint and diversion to lock enemy forces, etc, general principle of maneuver warfare.
* 12:10 case study: US war planning during the Gulf War.
* 13:28 current Russian maneuver warfare in Ukraine.
- 13:28 "siege" of Kiev is faint.
- 14:33 why Russians and DPR must take Mariupol.
- 16:00 limit defenders maneuverability while ceding some advantages to minimize civilian casualty.
* 17:39 the effect of maneuver warfare so far.
- 21:15 the effect of NATO.
* 22:19 what NATO has done so far since 2015 to 2021.
* 24:07 why the aid after the invasion does not matter.
- 26:10 what is the real casualty figure?
- 31:47 explain the myth of 134,000 Russian emergency conscripts and operational pauses.
- 39:54 war crimes
* 42:32 rules of engagement, definition of legitimate collateral damage,
* 43:44 numerical proofs that the Russians indeed try to minimize civilian casualties, but why hit schools and apartment still?
* 46:36 the definition of human shield, and why it was actually the Ukrainians committed war crime.
- 48:21 about accusation of Russian tactics: bomb the civilians then call the Ukrainians using human shield
* 49:00 most common case of civilian structure turned legitimate military target, versus lone case of mass human shields in Mariupol.
* 49:52 cases where civilians turned legitimate military target
- 51:56 The legality argument of Russian invasion / special operation, regarding the UN charter article 51.
* 55:04 (a) legality to wage preemptive war against imminent threat outside border.
* 56:21 (b) legality to offer collective defense of non-UN members (i.e. Luhansk and Donetsk after independence), citing NATO "defending" non-UN member against Serbia.
* 58:36 (a + b) legality to expand operation beyond Luhansk and Donetsk to the entire Ukraine miliary
- to preemptively counter the imminent threat posed by 12K Ukrainian forces amassed along the eastern borders with Luhansk and Donetsk
- to preemptively stall rest of the Ukrainian military, reserves, and air power ready to reinforce the eastern borders.
- in response to Zelenskyy's claim of desiring nuclear weapon, citing US' response to claims of Iraq WMD in 2003.
- 1:03:23 discuss the bio-labs in Ukraine.
* brief history and legitimate reasons of dangerous pathogen research.
* 1:06:44 why the DoD keep funding 26 bio-labs in Ukraine (and Georgia)? How to to so legally?
- 1:08:09 how to legitimize production of biochemicals outlawed by chemical weapon's convention.
- 1:10:50 how to bypass domestic oversights.
- 1:12:07 the offensive nature of the bio-research conducted in Ukrainian bio-labs.
- 1:16:03 what are the geopolitical objectives and concessions from Ukraine the Russians are seeking.
- 1:23:08 why, counterintuitively, the Russians are keeping Zelenskyy alive, connected to the world, and not fleeing Kiev, in order to accomplish the aforementioned objectives?
- 1:29:55 summary
"