Despedir a la extrema derecha israelí

Ideas y valores que antes estaban fuera del consenso, como el “traslado” de los árabes de Israel, una segunda Nakba y la oración judía en el monte del Templo, se han normalizado bajo el liderazgo irresponsable de Netanyahu. Este editorial de Ctxt expone las líneas "ultras" que ha traspasado el actual gobierno israelí.
Comentarios
Viene todo en este folleto:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kahanism
Kahane held the view that most Arabs living in Israel are enemies of Jews and Israel itself, and believed that a Jewish theocratic state, where non-Jews have no voting rights, should be created.
The Otzma Yehudit party, which has been called Kahanist and anti-Arab won six seats in the 2022 election and is a member of the current Israeli government.
"QUEREMOS IR A MISA"... el próximo eslogan de tu derecha amiga...