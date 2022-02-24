Denuncian la detención de Georgi Buiko, secretario y ex diputado del Partido Comunista de Ucrania

Sin libertad de asociación política no hay democracia.
#6 continuando con la entradilla...
"sus militantes son perseguidos, detenidos y asesinados". Vamos parece que haya una purga de Ucrania cuando en la realidad están invadiendolos el Kremlin.
Parece que es lo de siempre. Un comunista que dice que apoya a Putin y que dice que Rusia se ha de quedar con Ucrania.
he SBU notes that on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he was one of the organizers of the appeal of the so-called “International Union of Soviet Officers” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In it, the signatories asked the head of the Kremlin to recognize the “sovereignty” of the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The SBU reports that during 2017-2019, the former people’s deputy took an active part in mass anti-Ukrainian events in Moscow and campaigned for the “attachment” of the captured part of the east of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. He also advocated the official entry of Russian troops into the territory of our state.
“After February 24, 2022, the defendant expected a ‘blitzkrieg’ of the Rashists and a quick occupation of Kyiv, which he repeatedly told among those around him,” the Ukrainian special service reports.
He also incited his acquaintances to help the Russian invaders in the event of the capture of the capital region.
No entiendo los negativos ¿Alguien me lo puede explicar?
#2 Que deja mal a "Ucranita buena" y eso rompe el relato de un estado supuestamente democrático.
#2 Pues que Ucrania es una democracia plena, que no es corrupta, que tiene un gobierno que no se reúne con nazis y no les hace homenajes y que el que diga lo contrario o señale algo mal que hagan, es un putinista.
#2 pues que encarcelar políticos prorusos en la actual guerra de ucrania hubiese sido como encarcelar falangistas en el golpe de estado fascista patrio. Lo normal. El enfoque es tremendamente senasacionalista.
#2 Quizás por la propaganda que rodea la noticia
Me parece que el equipo de Yolanda Díaz no debería seguir poniéndose de perfil ante este tipo de cosas. Igual hay que empezar a condicionar el apoyo militar al respeto a los derechos civiles de los ucranianos.
