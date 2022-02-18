Dagdelen " La OTAN prepara una guerra mundial"

Portada
Sin saber quien es, a que decía que Rusia no iba a invadir?
On 18 February 2022, she appeared at a demonstration in Berlin with the slogan "Security for Russia is security for our country". She accused the German media of spreading the "tall tales of the U.S. intelligence service".[10]
Bingo! Son tan predecibles...
Maldita OTAN que se opone a que Rusia se anexione el territorio que se le antoje.
Porqué Ucrania no cede toda su soberanía a Putin de una vez y acaba ya esta pesadilla?
Y la siguiente España, que está lleno de nazis.
Porqué no vienen los ruskis a desnazificarnos a nosotros?
