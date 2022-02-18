Portada
Dagdelen " La OTAN prepara una guerra mundial"

Sevim Dagdelen, miembro del parlamento alemán, representa una de las escasísimas voces críticas en Alemania respecto a la guerra en Ucrania. Entrevistada po

zentropia

Sin saber quien es, a que decía que Rusia no iba a invadir?

On 18 February 2022, she appeared at a demonstration in Berlin with the slogan "Security for Russia is security for our country". She accused the German media of spreading the "tall tales of the U.S. intelligence service".[10]

Bingo! Son tan predecibles...

Estauracio

#5 Ahora toca cambiar el discurso intentando disimular.

hoplon

#5 Si ahora tiene tanta razón como entonces, podemos estar tranquilos.

Don_Pichote
#5 vamos para bingo

Veelicus

En Europa, que no se olvide, en fin, vaya gentuza que nos manda.

Maldita OTAN que se opone a que Rusia se anexione el territorio que se le antoje.
Porqué Ucrania no cede toda su soberanía a Putin de una vez y acaba ya esta pesadilla?
Y la siguiente España, que está lleno de nazis.
Porqué no vienen los ruskis a desnazificarnos a nosotros?

Jesúsc

#3 tu reducción al absurdo es absurda en si misma lol lol lol

glezjor
Que emoción, en esta mysto no votará negativo...

Lamantua
Menuda novedad. La socialdemocracia ( psoe) y derechuza hace meses que tienen plaza en el bunker. Así se pudran. Ahhh, y sus votantes cómplices sin plaza.

ezbirro

Con la crisis del 2008 nos tiraron de la correa a todos, pero parece que se están rompiendo las cadenas.

