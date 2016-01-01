"La regulación de la prostitución es necesaria para acabar con la trata"
Joder ya era hora que imperase el sentido comun
En materia de prostitucion solo hay dos opciones posibles:
- Regulacion
- Marginalidad
Cualquier otra opcion se acaba traduciendo en la segunda: marginalidad
#1 Para acabar con la trata hay más opciones, pero claro, esas opciones no llenan los bolsillos de los proxenetas "regulados", las empresas de los macro prostíbulos, ni del negocio que se mueve alrededor (droga incluido).
#4 ¿Cuales?
En España hay 5400 jueces, hacer unas encuestas y entrevistas a 90 y a eso llamarlo "consenso"...
No sé Rick.
#2
The study began with a survey of investigative and trial judges in three Span-
ish provinces: Barcelona (32.4%, n = 23), Malaga (7%, n = 5) and Madrid
(60.6%, n = 43). The criterion for selecting these provinces was that they had
the highest levels of prostitution in that year (2017) and a larger number of
premises where sexual services are offered (brothels).1 The population of judges
at the time of the survey was 673 (296 in Madrid, 269 in Barcelona, and 108
in Malaga). The questionnaire was sent in paper format in Spanish in January
2016 to all the judges and was accompanied by a letter of support from the
General Council of the Judiciary and a return envelope.
The questionnaire comprised 26 questions divided into four sections:
knowledge of the crime of trafficking, experience of the crime of trafficking,
opinions, and socio-demographic data. The variables of opinion and experience
were collected on a scale ranging from 1 (completely disagree or infrequent) to 4
(completely agree or very frequent). We intentionally chose not to use a neutral
point as we considered that the judges had evident capacity for discernment
and would be able to lean one way or the other, thus avoiding a neutral or
indifferent standpoint. The questionnaire was developed by the authors based
on previous interviews of experts and the advice of some judges and takes
ten minutes to complete. Once devised, it underwent expert review by an
investigative judge from a Madrid court, who made certain corrections and
suggestions, which were incorporated into the definitive version of the ques-
1. In a previous study, we counted 1114 brothels in Spain. The autonomous communities
with the highest number of brothels were Andalusia (147), Catalonia (146), Galicia (121),
and Madrid (116). The cities where the judges were interviewed were selected based on
these data.
Opinions of jurists on prostitution in Spain: Regulate or ban prostitution? Papers 2023, 108/4 7
tionnaire. Given the limited initial response after sending the questionnaires,
once the four months allowed for their completion had passed, a reminder was
sent via the General Council of the Judiciary. Finally, 71 judges responded to
the questionnaire; a response rate of 10.5%. This is standard for postal surveys,
which have low response rates, but they have the advantage of being able to
reach the whole population under study.
At the end of the questionnaire, there was a request for a voluntary inter-
view in order to expand on the information given if the judge had tried or
presided over the investigation of a trafficking case. This constituted the
second phase where the judges’ views on crime were explored using a qualita-
tive approach. The interviews took place in June and July 2016. Eleven of the
judges who completed the questionnaire were receptive to in-depth interviews,
but it was only possible to interview nine of them (4 in Madrid, 2 in Andalusia,
and 3 in Catalonia). The interview script was designed following the question-
naire and focused mainly on their difficulties and needs. For confidentiality
reasons, we do not provide many details of the interviewees, as they could be
identified.
The judges were provided a confidentiality agreement guaranteeing their
anonymity and voluntary participation and informed consent was obtained.
We followed the recommendations of the University Ethics Committee upon
approving the project.
We also analysed the opinion of ten public prosecutors from ten Spanish
provinces who were specialists in trafficking and immigration (2 Andalusia,
1 Asturias, 1 Canary Islands, 1 Catalonia, 1 Galicia, 1 Madrid, 1 Basque Cou-
ntry, 1 Valencia and 1 member of the prosecutor general’s office). The data was
gathered in 2016 as part of another study (Meneses-Falcón et al., 2016). Among
all the questions raised in this work, we focus on the following three: what sys-
tem of legal treatment did the judges consider the most suitable for addressing
prostitution in Spain, whether they believed that demand should be penalised as
in the Swedish model, and whether prostitution clients could be key informants
for the detection of trafficking victims.
However, it is important to note that, firstly, the sample of judges and
public prosecutors is not representative and limits the generalisation of the
results obtained. Secondly, in the case of public prosecutors, only the inter-
views were available but no survey, whereas both were obtained for the judges.
This was because the data came from two different studies. The interviews
provide insight into their possible opinions and attitudes, although more in-
depth examination is required.
El estudio (que no el tuit): https://repositorio.comillas.edu/xmlui/bitstream/handle/11531/83853/2023101511610842_MenesesRua%202023%20papers.pdf
"la colaboración de los clientes es necesaria para acabar con la trata"
Los puteros denunciando... que puede salir mal. A ellos lo único que les interesa es que haya una alta rotación
#3 Les pueden dar una tarjeta regalo o algo así.
¿Los fabricantes de software no dan recompensas a quienes denuncian empresas sin licencias? Los prostíbulos legales podrían recompensar con polvos gratis a los que denuncien a los ilegales.
