El cisma en Die Linke refleja una izquierda alemana sin timón. [ENG]

Die Linke de Alemania está a punto de dividirse, ya que la ex líder Sahra Wagenknecht amenaza con comenzar su propio partido. Las dos partes tienen ideas rivales sobre cómo promocionarse ante los votantes, pero ninguna tiene una estrategia para construir un movimiento de la clase trabajadora.
"Still, many questions remain. What are their projects — and can they do any better than Die Linke has in the last decade and a half? Years of backbiting and self-sabotage have produced only weakness, with little grounds for political clarity. Even after a split with Wagenknecht’s supporters, Die Linke will remain divided between a more conciliatory, center-left wing and an outspokenly radical “movement” wing, and this could well bring further splits in future. Anything is better than the dead-end of the last years, but recovery will be a long slog. In a worst-case scenario, neither side will extricate itself from the self-imposed downward spiral — and the Left in Germany could be set back decades."
Próximamente en su Izquierda más cercana.
La izquierda europea va sin timón desde hace ya no sé cuánto.