Argentina supuestamente alberga al grueso de los bolsonaristas fugitivos, pero hay más. La Policía Federal cree que los huidos pueden ser unos 180 en total y que habría algunas decenas en Uruguay y Paraguay, aunque estos dos países de momento no han sido notificados.
Comentarios
Perseguidos por un juez en particular: Alexandre de Moraes. Según el artículo del Times:
"He has jailed people without trial for posting threats on social media; helped sentence a sitting congressman to nearly nine years in prison for threatening the court; ordered raids on businessmen with little evidence of wrongdoing; suspended an elected governor from his job; and unilaterally blocked dozens of accounts and thousands of posts on social media, with virtually no transparency or room for appeal. [...] His moves fit into a broader trend of Brazil’s Supreme Court increasing its power — and taking what critics have called a more repressive turn in the process. [...] Mr. Santana voted in October for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the new leftist president, but said he worried that many in Brazil were cheering on Mr. de Moraes without considering the potential consequences. “Today he’s doing it against our enemy. Tomorrow he’s doing it against our friend — or against us,” he said. “It’s a dangerous precedent.”"
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/22/world/americas/brazil-alexandre-de-moraes.html
En suma: otro juez afinador. Lo que le hicieron a Lula fue una absoluta vergüenza y los responsables deberían pudrirse en la cárcel, pero lo de este juez no deja de ser más de lo mismo, eso sí, ahora afinando hacia el lado opuesto.
Como crédito a Lula, Moraes no fue nombrado por él, sino por el MDB, que es un partido de centro izquierda brasileño.