Portada
Hace 2 horas | Por El_Tio_Istvan a politico.com
Publicado hace 2 horas por El_Tio_Istvan a politico.com

55 cosas a saber sobre J.D Vance. Elegido para vicepresidente por Trump [ING]

 politico.com

La elección de Donald Trump para vicepresidente dio un giro de 180 grados, pasando de ser un crítico feroz a ser un sustituto del bulldog del expresidente

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 53 1

Comentarios

El_Tio_Istvan
autor

48. He believes that “the culture war is class war” — that pushing back against the cultural values of progressive elites is necessary to advance the economic and political interests of the working class.

54. “I’m sure he’ll run for the presidency one day,” said Bannon.

V 1
K 28