Portada
Hace 12 minutos | Por Mediorco a youtube.com
Publicado hace 12 minutos por Mediorco a youtube.com

'Zombies ate my pirate ship' de Alestorm

 youtube.com

Un poco de power metal pirata para animar este fin de semana.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 10 1

Comentarios

Mediorco
autor

Letra:

In the dead of night
We hear the sound of thunder
Undead fiends arise
To terrorize and plunder
Crawling through the sea
A dendrophagic horde
Our ship's no longer safe
The zombies have just climbed aboard!

Bloodlust in their eyes
Our boat is their prize
A feast for the dead
Devouring the ship and inside of our heads

Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay

Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(Those Zombies ate my pirate ship)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(They are a bunch of undead pricks)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(I'll smash their face in with a brick)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(Those Zombies ate my pirate ship)

Centuries ago
The prophecy was written
So the story goes
The grimmest and the true frostbitten
Druids made a pact
That zombie hordes would roam
In search of stolen wood
The forest shall reclaim it's own

They've eaten the mast
Save the crow's nest til last
Sink down to the depths
Cursing their name with our final breath

Die!
Fuck you, zombie scum!

Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay

Those Zombies ate my pirate ship!
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny

Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay

Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay

V 0
K 12