'Zombies ate my pirate ship' de Alestorm

Letra:
In the dead of night
We hear the sound of thunder
Undead fiends arise
To terrorize and plunder
Crawling through the sea
A dendrophagic horde
Our ship's no longer safe
The zombies have just climbed aboard!
Bloodlust in their eyes
Our boat is their prize
A feast for the dead
Devouring the ship and inside of our heads
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(Those Zombies ate my pirate ship)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(They are a bunch of undead pricks)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(I'll smash their face in with a brick)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(Those Zombies ate my pirate ship)
Centuries ago
The prophecy was written
So the story goes
The grimmest and the true frostbitten
Druids made a pact
That zombie hordes would roam
In search of stolen wood
The forest shall reclaim it's own
They've eaten the mast
Save the crow's nest til last
Sink down to the depths
Cursing their name with our final breath
Die!
Fuck you, zombie scum!
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay
Those Zombies ate my pirate ship!
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay
Comentarios
Letra:
In the dead of night
We hear the sound of thunder
Undead fiends arise
To terrorize and plunder
Crawling through the sea
A dendrophagic horde
Our ship's no longer safe
The zombies have just climbed aboard!
Bloodlust in their eyes
Our boat is their prize
A feast for the dead
Devouring the ship and inside of our heads
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(Those Zombies ate my pirate ship)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(They are a bunch of undead pricks)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(I'll smash their face in with a brick)
Yo ho yo ho yo ho yo ho
(Those Zombies ate my pirate ship)
Centuries ago
The prophecy was written
So the story goes
The grimmest and the true frostbitten
Druids made a pact
That zombie hordes would roam
In search of stolen wood
The forest shall reclaim it's own
They've eaten the mast
Save the crow's nest til last
Sink down to the depths
Cursing their name with our final breath
Die!
Fuck you, zombie scum!
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay
Those Zombies ate my pirate ship!
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay
Far across the sea
Zombies wait for me
Craving brains and treasure
It's their destiny
Til my dying day
Hear these words I say
Zombies ate my pirate ship
I will make them pay