Ruthlessness | EPIC The Musical

EPIC es una adaptación musical libre de La Odisea de Homero. La animación ha sido realizada por el artista de web-comic AnniFlamma. El musical está dividido en 9 "sagas", cinco en el primer acto y cuatro en el segundo. En esta escena Poseidon se encara con Odiseo por cegar al ciclope, su hijo, e intenta matar al rey de Ithaca.
Comentarios
Poseidon! (x7)
Poseidon
In all my years of living, it isn't very often that I get pissed off.
I try to chill with the waves, but damn you crossed the line.
I've been so gracious, and yet you've hurt the son of mine.
That's right, the cyclops you made blind, is mine.
No...
I'm left without a choice
and without a doubt.
Yes, the pack of wolves
is swimming with the shark now.
I've got to make you bleed,
I need to see you drown.
But before you go I need to make you learn how
ruthlessness is mercy upon ourselves (x3)
Ourselves.
You are the worst kind of good, 'cause you're not even great.
A Greek, who reeks of false righteousness, that's what I hate.
'Cause you fight to save lives, but won't kill and don't get the job done.
I mean, you totally could've avoided all this had you just killed my son.
but no...
You are far too nice.
Mercy has a price.
It's the final crack,
we're about to break the ice now.
You reveal your name,
then you let him live.
Unlike you I've got no mercy left to give, 'cause
ruthlessness is mercy upon ourselves (x3)
Ourselves!
And now it is finally time to say goodbye, today you die
Unless, of course, you apologize for my son's pain and all his cries.
Poseidon we meant no harm We only hurt him to disarm him.
We took no pleasure in his pain, we only wanted to escape.
The line between naivety and hopefulness is almost invisible.
So close your hearts. The world is dark and ruthlessness is mercy.
Die.
- Ruthlessness is mercy upon ourselves (x4) - Captain! (x7)
What have you done?
When does a ripple become a tidal wave?
43 left under your command.
When does a man become a monster?
I am your darkest moment.
The monster that always draws near.
Any last words?
All I've got to do is open this bag!
WHAT!?
Remember me...