Conectando el rio al oceano: no esperábamos que esto sucediera! [ENG]

#3 Pero lo de puta madre que se lo han pasado surfeando esa corriente, teniendo aparcadas cerquita sus Vans bien preparadas con paneles solares super ecológicos y comienzo todo orgánico ?
#2 poco han destrozado, parece.
"I'm a little late to the party, but for those concerned about ecology: At about the 0:45 mark, the guy mentions the name of the river - the Waimea river in Hawai'i. One google search later reveals that the river does, indeed, break through the dunes at this location regularly, and then once its flow relaxes a few hours later the waves push the sand back up. The 'river break' occurs naturally based on local rainfall, and the Waimea collects runoff from three pretty significant streams nearby, so I imagine it's pretty easy to predict when it's about to happen anyway and just hasten it by a bit."
Según parece, el río lo hace por sí solo de forma ocasional, en temporada de lluvias, y las mismas olas devuelven la arena a su sitio alas pocas horas.