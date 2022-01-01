Conectando el rio al oceano: no esperábamos que esto sucediera! [ENG]

Portada
Un río comienza a romper una duna de arena empinada y el agua que fluye escarba un cañón en la playa. ¡Una ocurrencia muy rara de presenciar! Es muy fácil subestimar el poder del agua que fluye. Muchas de las personas que montan estas olas de río tienen mucha experiencia y saben cómo salir del río de manera segura.

Comentarios

A los peces de la charca y otros animales que dependen de ella no les habrá hecho demasiada gracia...

#3 Pero lo de puta madre que se lo han pasado surfeando esa corriente, teniendo aparcadas cerquita sus Vans bien preparadas con paneles solares super ecológicos y comienzo todo orgánico ?

Cómo destrozar una playa en tiempo récord

#2 poco han destrozado, parece.

"I'm a little late to the party, but for those concerned about ecology: At about the 0:45 mark, the guy mentions the name of the river - the Waimea river in Hawai'i. One google search later reveals that the river does, indeed, break through the dunes at this location regularly, and then once its flow relaxes a few hours later the waves push the sand back up. The 'river break' occurs naturally based on local rainfall, and the Waimea collects runoff from three pretty significant streams nearby, so I imagine it's pretty easy to predict when it's about to happen anyway and just hasten it by a bit."

Según parece, el río lo hace por sí solo de forma ocasional, en temporada de lluvias, y las mismas olas devuelven la arena a su sitio alas pocas horas.

#4 No se puede excavar en las playas, a parte de que conlleva ciertos peligros.

quo.eldiario.es

#2 y encima orgullosos

¿Había un tipo que le había puesto una gopro a una pala?

Menuda manera de joder un ecosistema, lástima seprona.

#0 río/océano/¡/suceso (en vez de ocurrencia)

