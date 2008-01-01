Violencia sexual dentro de las prisiones (ENG)

Portada
#2 #4 El departamento de justica de los EEUU realizo una estudio detallado sobre la violencia sexual contra hombres. Cada año en EEUU la mayoria de las victimas de agresiones sexuales son hombres.
The Justice Department finally released an estimate of the prevalence of sexual abuse in penitentiaries. The reliance on filed complaints appeared to understate the problem. For 2008, for example, the government had previously tallied 935 confirmed instances of sexual abuse. After asking around, and performing some calculations, the Justice Department came up with a new number: 216,000. That's 216,000 victims, not instances. These victims are often assaulted multiple times over the course of the year. The Justice Department now seems to be saying that prison rape accounted for the majority of all rapes committed in the US in 2008, likely making the United States the first country in the history of the world to count more rapes for men than for women.
#7 "los motivos por los cuales las víctimas no denuncian se podrían destacar principalmente tres (recogidos en la Macroencuesta de 2015): no conceder suficiente importancia a la violencia de género sufrida (44,6%), miedo (26,56%) y vergüenza (21,08%). Pero junto a éstos hay otros que aunque tienen una incidencia menor conviene no minusvalorar, entre ellos: carecer de recursos económicos propios (8,36%), autoinculpación (9,22%), dependencia emocional (9,05%), miedo a perder a los hijos/as (8,36%), temor a que se cuestione su credibilidad (8,23%) y, no menos importante, no querer que su pareja o ex pareja fuera arrestada (7,39%) o no querer que sus hijos/as perdiesen a su padre (6,79%). Por último, aunque con un porcentaje mucho menor, otro motivo para no denunciar es por disuasión por parte de la propia pareja o de un tercero (3,92%)."
#1 ahora va a ser que las relaciones homo en las cárceles de varones son una excepción , que las que mas sufren son las mujeres forzadas a relaciones lésbicas. Id a cagar a la hera.
