Violencia sexual dentro de las prisiones (ENG)

Las tasas de victimización sexual en las instalaciones para mujeres fueron significativamente más altas que las de hombres, especialmente con respecto al contacto sexual abusivo entre reclusos. En promedio, el 21,2% de las reclusas informaron haber experimentado algún tipo de victimización sexual por parte de otras, mientras que el 7,6% informó haber experimentado ese comportamiento por parte del personal.

Sure

Y si los hombres no denuncian por miedo y verguenza?

#2 Las encuestas se realizaron en el establecimiento femenino durante la primera semana de junio de 2005 y en los establecimientos masculinos de junio a agosto de 2005. La encuesta se administró usando audio-CASI y estaba disponible en inglés y español. Los reclusos respondieron a un cuestionario administrado por computadora usando un mouse y siguiendo instrucciones de audio entregadas a través de auriculares. Treinta estaciones de computadoras estaban disponibles y los investigadores estaban allí para ayudar a los participantes según fuera necesario. La versión en inglés de la encuesta CASI generalmente se completó en 60 minutos, mientras que la versión en español tomó aproximadamente 90 minutos.

#4 Fuera de las cárceles la mayoría de la violencia de genero no se denuncia.

#2 #4 El departamento de justica de los EEUU realizo una estudio detallado sobre la violencia sexual contra hombres. Cada año en EEUU la mayoria de las victimas de agresiones sexuales son hombres.

The Justice Department finally released an estimate of the prevalence of sexual abuse in penitentiaries. The reliance on filed complaints appeared to understate the problem. For 2008, for example, the government had previously tallied 935 confirmed instances of sexual abuse. After asking around, and performing some calculations, the Justice Department came up with a new number: 216,000. That's 216,000 victims, not instances. These victims are often assaulted multiple times over the course of the year. The Justice Department now seems to be saying that prison rape accounted for the majority of all rapes committed in the US in 2008, likely making the United States the first country in the history of the world to count more rapes for men than for women.

nplusonemag.com

#7 "los motivos por los cuales las víctimas no denuncian se podrían destacar principalmente tres (recogidos en la Macroencuesta de 2015): no conceder suficiente importancia a la violencia de género sufrida (44,6%), miedo (26,56%) y vergüenza (21,08%). Pero junto a éstos hay otros que aunque tienen una incidencia menor conviene no minusvalorar, entre ellos: carecer de recursos económicos propios (8,36%), autoinculpación (9,22%), dependencia emocional (9,05%), miedo a perder a los hijos/as (8,36%), temor a que se cuestione su credibilidad (8,23%) y, no menos importante, no querer que su pareja o ex pareja fuera arrestada (7,39%) o no querer que sus hijos/as perdiesen a su padre (6,79%). Por último, aunque con un porcentaje mucho menor, otro motivo para no denunciar es por disuasión por parte de la propia pareja o de un tercero (3,92%)."
eldiario.es

#7 Creo que esto se puede deber al hecho de que el número de prisioneros hombres siempre es bastante mayor al de mujeres ine.es. Y por eso en este estudio porcentualmente sale que las mujeres fueron víctimas de más violencia sexual entre ellas.

Imposible!!

#1 ahora va a ser que las relaciones homo en las cárceles de varones son una excepción , que las que mas sufren son las mujeres forzadas a relaciones lésbicas. Id a cagar a la hera.

#3 Creo que no me entendiste, me burlaba con ironía de cómo una vez más la realidad fastidia el discurso del buenismo. De hecho la verdad molesta mucho a las que están votando negativo...

#5 perdona, desde el movil me equivoque y lo puse colgando del tuyo y no suelto

Pero de esto se pueden hacer incluso bromas porque los afectados son hombres, además si están en la cárcel es que algo habrán hecho.

