Hace 1 hora | Por dakaira
Publicado hace 1 hora por dakaira

The Clash - Spanish Bombs

 youtube.com

Tema original de the clash publicado en 1979. Compuesta por Joe Strummer después de hablar con su pareja sobre ETA.

Comentarios

skaworld

Estaria divertido hacer una encuesta de a que edad descubrio cada uno, que los Clash a veces intentaban cantar en castellano. lol.
Yo de la de "Should i stay or should i go" hasta bien entrados los treinta...

Joxemik

#1 Fíjate que yo empecé a escucharles después de descubrirlos mediante Artic Monkeys...

skaworld
editado

#2 Joe, como sois los jovenes

Tengo el recuerdo de que de crio estaban permanenetmente pinchandolos en el RASS, un garito de celtarras al que ibamos de cuando en cuando, y te hablo de conocerlos desde no se los 16, pillarme ya talludito el "From Here to Eternity" y encumbrarlo como disco de cabecera de "Mejor directo ever" y de pronto un dia decir q cojones... eso... eso es castellano? lol

dakaira
autor

#4 La envié por esto y me parece que tu sabrás apreciarlo

Película: ‘Straight To Hell’ (1987)

Hace 15 horas | Por dakaira
Publicado hace 15 horas por dakaira

Película: ‘Straight To Hell’ (1987)

 condenadofanzine.com

skaworld

#5 uh pos la verdad q no la he visto, al torrent q va
graciñas!

Joxemik

#4 Gracias por lo de joven
Yo de chavaloide era muy de heavy, hip hop y cosas sublimes como Def Con Dos.

skaworld

#7 De mis primeros conciertos de ir yo yo, solito, con amigos esta la gira del Ultramemia

Q me vas a contar

G

#2 Yo también conocí antes los Artic Monkeys.

Urasandi

#1 Precisamente en esa canción uno de los músicos le preguntaba a su madre (creo que nicaragüense) cómo se decía, para meterlo en al canción.

Lo de "yo te quiero infinito" era fácil.

Deckardio

#1 Yo creo que entre 35 y 40

g

#1 QUEEE!!! Lo acabo de descubrír y flipo!!! la de veces que la he escuchado y nunca me había dado cuenta. En vez de oido tengo un orificio de ventilación!

tusitala

#1 Yo a los 22 pero porque me lo dijo un amigo. Es curioso, me acuerdo del lugar exacto donde me lo dijo.

Peka
editado

#1 Igual te interesa: La Furia - Por Algo Más que Por Gusto (Tributo a The Clash) 1993

skaworld

#12 Pa la saca

¡Graciñas!

ytuqdizes

#1 ¿comooooooooooo? Apunta, 41 lol

G
editado

Por si a alguien le interesa:

"Spanish Bombs"

Spanish songs in Andalucia
The shooting sites in the days of '39
Oh, please, leave the ventana open
Fredrico Lorca is dead and gone
Bullet holes in the cemetery walls
The black cars of the Guardia Civil
Spanish bombs on the Costa Rica
I'm flying in on a DC 10 tonight

[Chorus]
Spanish bombs, yo te quiero infinito
yo te acuerda oh mi corazón
Spanish bombs, yo te quiero infinito
yo te acuerda oh mi corazón

Spanish weeks in my disco casino
The freedom fighters died upon the hill
They sang the red flag
They wore the black one
But after they died it was Mockingbird Hill
Back home the buses went up in flashes
The Irish tomb was drenched in blood
Spanish bombs shatter the hotels
My senorita's rose was nipped in the bud

[Chorus]

The hillsides ring with "Free the people"
Or can I hear the echo from the days of '39?
With trenches full of poets
The ragged army, fixin' bayonets to fight the other line
Spanish bombs rock the province
I'm hearing music from another time
Spanish bombs on the Costa Brava
I'm flying in on a DC 10 tonight

[Chorus]
Spanish songs in Andalucia, Mandolina, oh mi corazon
Spanish songs in Granada, oh mi corazon"

#1 "ventana open" lol

