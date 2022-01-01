Portada
La población de Letonia es un 30 % más pequeña que en 1990 y para 2050 las cifras disminuirán en más de la mitad de los 52 países de Europa. (inglés)

Durante las próximas tres décadas, Letonia, que ya ha perdido casi el 30 % de su población desde 1990, perderá un 23,5 % más. “Es un problema existencial”, dijo Imants Parādnieks, asesor demográfico del gobierno. “Toda nación tiene que renovarse. No nos quedaremos en Letonia sin suficientes letones”. Un factor detrás de este dramático declive es global. En todo el mundo industrializado, las tasas de fertilidad se están desplomando: dos tercios de la población mundial vive ahora en países con una tasa de natalidad inferior a los 2,1 nacimientos

El_Cucaracho

En un mundo superpoblado no debería ser un problema.

El_Cucaracho

One factor behind this dramatic decline is global. Across the industrialised world, fertility rates are plunging: two-thirds of the world’s population now live in countries with a birthrate below the 2.1 births per woman necessary for natural replacement.

El replazo generacional es una teoría obsoleta, se necesita menos gente para hacer lo mismo o incluso más, gracias a la robótica y la digitalización.

No es necesario ni deseable mantener la misma población.

Pues si son más pequeños que se pasen al mini-basket

ElRelojero

Liliputonia

