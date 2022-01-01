La población de Letonia es un 30 % más pequeña que en 1990 y para 2050 las cifras disminuirán en más de la mitad de los 52 países de Europa. (inglés)

Portada
One factor behind this dramatic decline is global. Across the industrialised world, fertility rates are plunging: two-thirds of the world’s population now live in countries with a birthrate below the 2.1 births per woman necessary for natural replacement.
El replazo generacional es una teoría obsoleta, se necesita menos gente para hacer lo mismo o incluso más, gracias a la robótica y la digitalización.
No es necesario ni deseable mantener la misma población.