La oscura historia de espionaje que creó los aviones supersónicos

Me ha recordado una anecdota famosa sobre la velocidad de los aviones:
Un piloto de un SR-71 Blackbird estaba escuchando el tráfico áereo cuando oye (lo resumo):
We listened as the shaky voice of a lone Cessna pilot asked Center for a readout of his ground speed. Center replied: “November Charlie 175, I’m showing you at ninety knots on the ground.”
Just moments after the Cessna’s inquiry, a Twin Beech piped up on frequency, in a rather superior tone, asking for his ground speed. “I have you at one hundred and twenty-five knots of ground speed.”
Then out of the blue, a navy F-18 pilot out of NAS Lemoore came up on frequency. “Dusty 52, Center, we have you at 620 on the ground.”
Very professionally, and with no emotion, Walter spoke: “Los Angeles Center, Aspen 20, can you give us a ground speed check?” There was no hesitation, and the replay came as if was an everyday request. “Aspen 20, I show you at one thousand eight hundred and forty-two knots, across the ground.”
“Ah, Center, much thanks, we’re showing closer to nineteen hundred on the money.”
La historia está contada mucho mejor y con más detalle aquí:
partsolutions.com
Como detalle: 1900 nudos son 3500 km/h y la velocidad del sonido es 1225 km/h
Bueno, a mi me gustó la história.