La oscura historia de espionaje que creó los aviones supersónicos

La oscura historia de espionaje que creó los aviones supersónicos

Hubo un tiempo en el que tanto el Concorde como el Tupolev TU-144 representaban el clímax de las naves que surcan el cielo. Lo que mucha gente no sabe es que detrás de estos ingenios de la aviación hubo una terrible guerra fría llena de espías, microfilms y traiciones. Sí, la guerra por dominar el mundo de los aviones supersónicos de pasajeros fue encarnizada. Y al final no hubo un claro vencedor. ¿Volveremos a ver aviones supersónicos en nuestros aeropuertos?

Comentarios

Robus
editado

Me ha recordado una anecdota famosa sobre la velocidad de los aviones:

Un piloto de un SR-71 Blackbird estaba escuchando el tráfico áereo cuando oye (lo resumo):

We listened as the shaky voice of a lone Cessna pilot asked Center for a readout of his ground speed. Center replied: “November Charlie 175, I’m showing you at ninety knots on the ground.”

Just moments after the Cessna’s inquiry, a Twin Beech piped up on frequency, in a rather superior tone, asking for his ground speed. “I have you at one hundred and twenty-five knots of ground speed.”

Then out of the blue, a navy F-18 pilot out of NAS Lemoore came up on frequency. “Dusty 52, Center, we have you at 620 on the ground.”

Very professionally, and with no emotion, Walter spoke: “Los Angeles Center, Aspen 20, can you give us a ground speed check?” There was no hesitation, and the replay came as if was an everyday request. “Aspen 20, I show you at one thousand eight hundred and forty-two knots, across the ground.”

“Ah, Center, much thanks, we’re showing closer to nineteen hundred on the money.”

La historia está contada mucho mejor y con más detalle aquí:

partsolutions.com

Como detalle: 1900 nudos son 3500 km/h y la velocidad del sonido es 1225 km/h

Bueno, a mi me gustó la história.

