Joaquín Sabina rompe con Pancho Varona, su escudero más fiel

"Joaquín Sabina ha decidido, contra todo pronóstico, no contar conmigo en su próxima gira", señala quien ha sido el escudero más fiel de Sabina.

Comentarios

Paladio

es asqueroso sabina. aún recuerdo cuando fue a dar conciertos a Israel cuando fue la operación antipalestina llamada "plomo fundido y ni siquiera se inmutó.

tumbleweed

#3 Eso fue entre el 2008 y 2009. Después de que Israel en el 2005 desocupó la Franja de Gaza de forma unilateral, como gesto de buena voluntad (a pesar de que los terroristas palestinos han incumplido todos los acuerdos). ¿Cuál fué la reacción de los palestinos? Darle el poder a Hamás y tirar aún más cohetes y bombas a Israel.

Since 2001, Palestinian militants have launched thousands of rocket and mortar attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip as part of the continuing Arab–Israeli conflict. The attacks, widely condemned for targeting civilians, have been described as terrorism by the United Nations, the European Union, and Israeli officials, and are defined as war crimes by human rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

en.wikipedia.org

dunachio

Viendo el estado del señor Sabina, lo mismo no termina la gira (o ni la empieza).
Pancho, eres muy grande.

Que buen rollo se irradia por aquí, para variar. Grande artista Sabina, como persona y amigo no lo conozco.

PobrecitoHabIador

¿Ha devuelto ya esté derechista lo que intentó robarnos en Hacienda?

Xateru

Así le paga haberlo sacado del pozo de la depresión en su día....

Como artista será muy bueno, para quien le guste. Pero el otro día en la TV haciendo apología de las drogas y el alcohol... le hace un flaco favor a muchas personas.

