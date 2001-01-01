Joaquín Sabina rompe con Pancho Varona, su escudero más fiel

Portada
#3 Eso fue entre el 2008 y 2009. Después de que Israel en el 2005 desocupó la Franja de Gaza de forma unilateral, como gesto de buena voluntad (a pesar de que los terroristas palestinos han incumplido todos los acuerdos). ¿Cuál fué la reacción de los palestinos? Darle el poder a Hamás y tirar aún más cohetes y bombas a Israel.
Since 2001, Palestinian militants have launched thousands of rocket and mortar attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip as part of the continuing Arab–Israeli conflict. The attacks, widely condemned for targeting civilians, have been described as terrorism by the United Nations, the European Union, and Israeli officials, and are defined as war crimes by human rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
Que buen rollo se irradia por aquí, para variar. Grande artista Sabina, como persona y amigo no lo conozco.
Como artista será muy bueno, para quien le guste. Pero el otro día en la TV haciendo apología de las drogas y el alcohol... le hace un flaco favor a muchas personas.