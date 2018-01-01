Esta clase de superposición o huella urbanística no sería nada inusual. Un buen ejemplo de ello está en la Piazza Navona de Roma, que está sobre el antiguo circo, o el teatro romano de Huesca que mencionan en el artículo.
La infografía es estupenda, dicho sea de paso.
Comentarios
