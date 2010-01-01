Portada
Hoy se cumplen 10 años de la publicación de El Marciano

Para celebrarlo el autor@andyweirauthor ha publicado un nuevo capítulo! Original y capítulo en inglés en comentario 1.

Ten years ago today that The Martian hit shelves. I owe everything that happened since then to my readers. I can't thank you enough. So, for the hell of it, I wrote some additional content for The Martian.

https://galactanet.com/lostsols.pdf

cenutrios_unidos

Me gusta mas el Murciano.

