Evidencias en contra del techo de cristal

#0 Realidad
la noticia es un BULO de una web cutre que se hace sus pajas mentales incels para llegar a donde le interesa, hasta la Comisión Europea reconoce dicho techo de cristal, y tiene un mapa con dichos niveles por países y regiones.
Mapping the glass ceiling: The EU regions where women thrive and where they are held back
The Female Disadvantage Index, FemDI, assesses the level of female disadvantage by measuring if women are doing worse than men in the same region. The best score is 0 (no disadvantage) and the worst is 100 (largest disadvantage).
These two indices are the first to capture aspects of gender equality at the regional level for all EU regions. Female achievement and disadvantage are assessed in 235 regions (NUTS 2 level)
Results from the 2021 edition of the monitor show that the highest level of female achievement is seen in Nordic regions, with the highest score in the capital region of Helsinki-Uusimaa. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest index score is observed in the regions Sud-Est in Romania. The French region of Auvergne has the smallest disadvantage, while the Greek region of Sterea Ellada has the biggest disadvantage.
The interactive maps and charts are another novelty. Below people can select the indices and their dimensions they want to see on a map.
