Portada
Hace 31 minutos | Por B... a feminismocientific.wixsite.com
Publicado hace 31 minutos por B... a feminismocientific.wixsite.com

Evidencias en contra del techo de cristal

 feminismocientific.wixsite.com

Las hipótesis centrales que presentaré son las siguientes: (1) la representación de cada sexo en cargos directivos tiende a ser proporcional a la de cada sexo en los cargos no directivos de ese área, (2) en promedio las mujeres tienen menos interés en convertir al trabajo en el eje de sus vidas, (3) las mujeres privilegian la maternidad cuando sus hijos son pequeños, (4) las mujeres tienen mayores exigencias geográficas y horarias a la hora de buscar trabajo, (5) los

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 45 3
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty cultura
Cultura
Cultura y divulgación
cultura

Comentarios

B...
autor
editado

Recomendación: lee el artículo



P.d. eso de etiquetarme y bloquearme para que no te pueda contestar es feo Harkon

V 7
K 90
Enésimo_strike

#2 es su seña de identidad. Cuanto antes le ignores mejor será tu experiencia en esta pagina.

V 4
K 56
Lucía Montesdeoca se aferraba a su bebé de apenas dos semanas, retenida en el centro de detención de la calle Luis Antúnez, golpeada y humillada, sentada en el suelo en un rincón de la sucia
Lucía Montesdeoca se aferraba a su bebé de apenas dos semanas, retenida en el centro de detención de la calle Luis Antúnez, golpeada y humillada, sentada en el suelo en un rincón de la sucia
Harkon
editado

#0 Realidad



la noticia es un BULO de una web cutre que se hace sus pajas mentales incels para llegar a donde le interesa, hasta la Comisión Europea reconoce dicho techo de cristal, y tiene un mapa con dichos niveles por países y regiones.



Mapping the glass ceiling: The EU regions where women thrive and where they are held back



The Female Disadvantage Index, FemDI, assesses the level of female disadvantage by measuring if women are doing worse than men in the same region. The best score is 0 (no disadvantage) and the worst is 100 (largest disadvantage).



These two indices are the first to capture aspects of gender equality at the regional level for all EU regions. Female achievement and disadvantage are assessed in 235 regions (NUTS 2 level)



Results from the 2021 edition of the monitor show that the highest level of female achievement is seen in Nordic regions, with the highest score in the capital region of Helsinki-Uusimaa. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest index score is observed in the regions Sud-Est in Romania. The French region of Auvergne has the smallest disadvantage, while the Greek region of Sterea Ellada has the biggest disadvantage.



The interactive maps and charts are another novelty. Below people can select the indices and their dimensions they want to see on a map.



ec.europa.eu

V 8
K 21