Hace 48 minutos | Por blodhemn a epe.es
Publicado hace 48 minutos por blodhemn a epe.es

El día que Orson Welles puso voz a dos canciones de la banda de 'heavy metal' Manowar

En 1982, los cuatro jóvenes que formaban una desconocida banda metalera estadounidense osaron pedirle al genial actor, director, productor y guionista Orson Welles que grabase para ellos en el estudio una narración para dos de sus canciones. Y él… aceptó. En realidad, habían pensado antes para ese trabajo en el actor Vincent Price, pero el caché de este era demasiado alto para el presupuesto de la banda. Las dos canciones en cuestión son Dark Avenger y Defender

Comentarios

blodhemn
autor

#7 En realidad todos los fans del Metal lo sabiamos, pero no está de más subir el artículo.

Ne0

Hail to the Metal's King!

ElPerroSeLlamabaMisTetas

#1 HAIL

blodhemn
autor
editado

#2 #1 "Hail and Kill":

delcarglo

🎵 We're the kings of metal commin' to town 🎵


ShotokaxShotokax

Shotokax

#6 gracias a tu mención conozco esta curiosa noticia. Gracias.

Kateter
editado

Ese tío de la foto, no es el segundo al mando, de la nave "ENTERPRISE"?...

Z

When you are old enough

To read this words

Their meaning will unfold

These words are all that's left

And though we've never meet,

My only son,

I hope you know

That I would have been there

To watch you grow

But my call was heard and I did go

Now your mission

Lies ahead of you

As it did mine so long ago

To help the helpless ones

Who all look up to you

And to defend them

To the end



Defender

Ride like the wind

Fight proud, my son

You're the defender

God has sent...

morvildan

#5 ... Fatheeer!

Siempre me impresiono la voz de Orson Welles en esta cancion.

