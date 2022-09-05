El día que Orson Welles puso voz a dos canciones de la banda de 'heavy metal' Manowar

Portada
When you are old enough
To read this words
Their meaning will unfold
These words are all that's left
And though we've never meet,
My only son,
I hope you know
That I would have been there
To watch you grow
But my call was heard and I did go
Now your mission
Lies ahead of you
As it did mine so long ago
To help the helpless ones
Who all look up to you
And to defend them
To the end
Defender
Ride like the wind
Fight proud, my son
You're the defender
God has sent...