Aviso sobre el ataque y extracción de datos de Menéame. Toda la info aquí.

Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por dmeijide a vox.com
Publicado hace 1 hora por dmeijide a vox.com

El día que Filadelfia bombardeó a su propia gente [EN]

 vox.com

Mientras el humo se elevaba desde el 6221 de Osage Avenue, los residentes de Filadelfia miraban a través de sus ventanas o pantallas de televisión en un estado de asombro e incredulidad. Su ciudad acababa de bombardear a su propia gente. En la noche del 13 de mayo de 1985, estallaron terriblemente las tensiones de larga data entre MOVE, un grupo de liberación negra, y el Departamento de Policía de Filadelfia. Esa noche, la ciudad de Filadelfia arrojó una bomba de cartera, un dispositivo de demolición típicamente utilizado en combate

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 24 5
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty cultura
Cultura
Cultura y divulgación
cultura

Comentarios

B
editado

#0 Lo siento, es dupe, redupe... hace poco en la portada:

Hace 5 meses | Por Beltenebros a youtube.com
Publicado hace 5 meses por Beltenebros a youtube.com

El bombardeo de MOVE, 1985 Filadelfia (EEUU) contra sus propios ciudadanos

 youtube.com

El 13 de mayo de 1985, la policía de Filadelfia bombardeó una casa habitada desde un helicóptero. Once personas murieron en el incendio que provocó. Cinco de ellos eran niños. ¿Cómo llegaron a cometer un acto tan brutal? En este vídeo lo explican, dando información sobre el contexto y los precedentes.

V 3
K 47
k
editado

#4 joer, del 2005. En aquella época aún se me levantaba.

V 0
K 9
Laberinto del Fauno: ¿quiénes son y cuáles son los orígenes de los monstruos de Guillermo del Toro?
Laberinto del Fauno: ¿quiénes son y cuáles son los orígenes de los monstruos de Guillermo del Toro?
Xtv

En esa época eran muy habituales:

-las bombas contra edificios oficiales
-secuestrar aviones a punta de pistola


time.com

"It may be hard to recall now, but there was a time when most Americans were decidedly more blasé about bombing attacks. This was during the 1970s, when protest bombings in America were commonplace, especially in hard-hit cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Nearly a dozen radical underground groups, dimly remembered outfits such as the Weather Underground, the New World Liberation Front and the Symbionese Liberation Army, set off hundreds of bombs during that tumultuous decade—so many, in fact, that many people all but accepted them as a part of daily life. As one woman sniffed to a New York Post reporter after an attack by a Puerto Rican independence group in 1977: “Oh, another bombing? Who is it this time?’”

V 2
K 45
dmeijide
autor
editado

Aquella noche, la ciudad de Filadelfia lanzó una bomba satchel, un artefacto de demolición típicamente utilizado en combate, mezclado con explosivos Tovex y C-4, sobre la organización MOVE, que vivía en una casa de vecindad del oeste de Filadelfia conocida por estar ocupada por hombres, mujeres y niños. La casa ardió en llamas no extinguidas. Murieron once personas, entre ellas cinco niños y el fundador de la organización.

En vídeo, El olvidado bombardeo policial de un recinto de Move en Filadelfia:

V 1
K 28
wildseven23
editado

#1 Aplaudo tu valentía por mandar algo que viene de ese dominio

V 1
K 23
El Jardín del Turia cumple 35 años
El Jardín del Turia cumple 35 años
Candidatas
32
meneos
cultura "En el espacio nadie puede oír tus gritos." Alien, un clásico de la ciencia ficción y el terror. Trama, producción y algunas curiosidades
18
meneos
cultura Alan Moore, autor de Watchmen: He terminado definitivamente con los cómics (ENG)
41
meneos
cultura "En Chevron creemos que nada es más preciado que la vida... muerta"
42
meneos
cultura Propaganda Gringa Falsa: Vietnam (con Luna Oi!) - Proyecto 100,000 y el Viet Minh
38
meneos
cultura "Es irrecuperable": Moais terminaron totalmente calcinados tras incendios forestales en Rapa Nui
38
meneos
cultura La CIA tiene un arma que ataca al corazón con veneno mortal y no deja rastro
34
meneos
cultura El negocio de la guerra
13
meneos
cultura La región del Istmo de Tehuantepec se utilizó como paso interoceánico en el siglo XVI
38
meneos
cultura Identifican en una cueva de Polonia herramientas de silex hechas por los antecesores de los Neandertales hace medio millón de años
24
meneos
cultura El Mayor Estafador de la Historia
15
meneos
cultura El ALABASTRO. Técnicas para crear, tallar y transformar esta piedra en piezas únicas [Eugenio Monesma]
15
meneos
cultura Bipolar, alcohólica... Un talento de otra galaxia al borde del precipicio
11
meneos
cultura Encuentran un submarino alemán en la costa este de Estados Unidos
12
meneos
cultura Cómic 'El arte de volar': Vida de un hombre
12
meneos
cultura "The Chris Hedges Report": Distopía, la inteligencia de los pulpos y lo que nos hace humanos (inglés)
28
meneos
cultura Descubren la posible momia de Nefertiti dentro de la tumba de Tutankamón
13
meneos
cultura ¿Por qué tantos manuscritos medievales presentan garabatos? Y lo que revelan (ENG)
12
meneos
cultura Escena de Canterbury - Artistas, Playlists e Información
10
meneos
cultura Gran Lago Salado en camino a la hipersalinidad como un lago iraní (ENG)