Cuando un budista va a pescar [ENG]

El pez, cuando sale del agua, es hermoso. Sus lados son de color azul y verde iridiscentes, como las lentejuelas de un sari. Como el medio de un arcoíris. El parau yace jadeando en el fondo gris del barco, con sangre manchándole ligeramente las branquias. Morir lleva un tiempo incómodo. Sigo mirando hacia atrás y no está muerto. Mi hija llora y dice que lo devuelvas al océano. Tal vez tenga razón, pero A) esto es idea de su abuelo y B) esto es algo que quiero que ella sepa.
Comentarios
Even as a vague vegetarian, however, I respect the carnivorousness. He’s a meat-eater who looks what he eats in the eye, which I think is respectful. I think everyone else is fundamentally cowardly, the scavengers of the supermarket aisle. They want their meat without eyes, without heads, without blood, without the messiness and grossness of life. Certainly without the sacrifice of getting blood on themselves. Meat has become just another disembodied commodity, maybe personified by a cartoon or some text about how happy the animal was before it died. Put it next to your cornflakes and move on down the aisle.
Más de uno si tuviese que matar y despellejar lo que come, se lo pensaría dos veces. Precioso artículo.