La cabalgata de las Valkirias - Richard Wagner

Me dan ganas de invadir Polonia.
#3 A R. Wagner de matar judíos, o al menos incitar o otros a que los matase. Pero no le llamemos Wagener, llamémosle K. Librepensamiento.
.... el olor del napalm por la mañana .....
Otrora Onofre Bouvila... --703313-- But that is another story...
Boney M. - Rasputin (Sopot Festival 1979) (VOD) - YouTube
Mu fino
Fantastich!!!
Comentarios
Me dan ganas de invadir Polonia.
#3 A R. Wagner de matar judíos, o al menos incitar o otros a que los matase. Pero no le llamemos Wagener, llamémosle K. Librepensamiento.
.... el olor del napalm por la mañana .....
Otrora Onofre Bouvila... --703313-- But that is another story...
Boney M. - Rasputin (Sopot Festival 1979) (VOD) - YouTube
Boney M. - Rasputin (Sopot Festival 1979) (VOD) - ...youtube.com
Mu fino
Fantastich!!!