Hace 6 horas
Publicado hace 6 horas

La cabalgata de las Valkirias - Richard Wagner

 youtube.com

La Cabalgata de las valquirias es el término popular para referirse al comienzo del tercer acto de La valquiria, la segunda ópera de la tetralogía El anillo del nibelungo, compuesta por Richard Wagner.

j

Me dan ganas de invadir Polonia.

#3 A R. Wagner de matar judíos, o al menos incitar o otros a que los matase. Pero no le llamemos Wagener, llamémosle K. Librepensamiento.

pingON

.... el olor del napalm por la mañana .....

José Ignacio Conde-Ruiz: “Todo el mundo quiere vivir como en Dinamarca pagando los impuestos de EEUU y no es posible”
Pacofrutos
autor
Otrora Onofre Bouvila... --703313-- But that is another story...
Boney M. - Rasputin (Sopot Festival 1979) (VOD) - YouTube

Hace 1 año
Publicado hace 1 año

Boney M. - Rasputin (Sopot Festival 1979) (VOD) - ...

 youtube.com

j

Mu fino

Kamillerix

Fantastich!!! roll

Brian Cox ('Succession') recuerda la primera vez que visitó el Prado en 1971: &quot;Con Franco el museo era terrible&quot;
