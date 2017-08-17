Portada
Arde Misisipi: el brutal asesinato de tres activistas que expuso el horror de los crímenes del Ku Klux Klan

Arde Misisipi: el brutal asesinato de tres activistas que expuso el horror de los crímenes del Ku Klux Klan

Hace 60 años, tres jóvenes activistas del Congreso de Igualdad Racial (CORE) desaparecieron en el estado de Misisipi, Estados Unidos. El afroamericano misisipiano James Chaney (21) y los neoyorquinos Andrew Goodman y Michael Schwerner fueron a hablar con los miembros de una iglesia en la localidad de Longdale. Unas pocas semanas antes, Chaney y Schwerner habían estado ahí, alentando a la congregación a registrarse para votar, uno de los derechos que los lugareños blancos regularmente les negaban.

Elbaronrojo
Gran película.

Estoeslaostia

#1 Gran peli.
Pero la de Sidney Poitier da más ansiedad.

l

#1 No sabía que lo que le estaba matando era la miseria.

themarquesito
El tercer Klan, dicho sea de paso.
El primer Klan duró de 1865 a 1871, cuando el general Nathan Bedford Forrest, primer Gran Hechicero, ordenó la disolución y desarme del KKK.
El segundo surgió en 1915 a raíz de la película El nacimiento de una nación. y se acabó en 1944 después de que el fisco fuese a por ellos con el cuchillo entre los dientes.
El tercer Klan, por su parte, es el que lleva existiendo en diversas variantes desde los años 50.

HeilHynkel

#4

Y en 1925 marcharon en Washington como si de una procesión sevillana se tratara.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2017/08/17/the-day-30000-white-supremacists-in-kkk-robes-marched-in-the-nations-capital/

jepetux

“Mississippi Goddam”, de Nina Simone (1964):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mississippi_Goddam

(v. orig. 1964)
(v. escenario 1965)
(v. con letras 1966)

The name of this tune is Mississippi Goddam

And I mean every word of it

Alabama's gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi, goddamn
Alabama's gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi, goddamn

Can't you see it? Can't you feel it?
It's all in the air
I can't stand the pressure much longer
Somebody say a prayer

Alabama's gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi, goddamn

This is a show tune, but the show hasn't been written for it, yet

Hound dogs on my trail
School children sitting in jail
Black cat cross my path
I think every day's gonna be my last

Lord, have mercy on this land of mine
We all gonna get it in due time
I don't belong here, I don't belong there
I've even stopped believing in prayer

Don't tell me, I'll tell you
Me and my people just about due
I've been there, so, I know
They keep on saying, "Go slow"

But that's just the trouble (do it slow)
Washing the windows (too slow)
Picking the cotton (too slow)
You're just plain rotten (too slow)
You're too damn lazy (too slow)
The thinking is crazy (too slow)

Where am I going? What am I doing?
I don't know, I don't know
Just try to do your very best
Stand up, be counted with all the rest
'Cause everybody knows about Mississippi, goddamn

I bet you thought I was kidding, didn't you?

Picket lines, school boycotts
They try to say it's a communist plot
All I want is equality
For my sister, my brother, my people, and me

Yes, you lied to me all these years
You told me to wash and clean my ears
And talk real fine just like a lady
And you'd stop calling me Sister Sadie

Oh, but this whole country is full of lies
You're all gonna die and die like flies
I don't trust you anymore
You keep on saying, "Go slow"
Go slow

But that's just the trouble (too slow)
Desegregation (too slow)
Mass participation (too slow)
Reunification (too slow)
Do things gradually (too slow)
But bring more tragedy (too slow)
Why don't you see it? Why don't you feel it?
I don't know, I don't know

You don't have to live next to me
Just give me my equality
Everybody knows about Mississippi
Everybody knows about Alabama
Everybody knows about Mississippi, goddamn

That's it!

Djangology
editado

#6 "Strange Fruit" de Abel Meropool pero popularizada en la desgarradora voz de Billie Holliday



https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strange_Fruit

jepetux

#7 Angela Y. Davis le dedica a esta canción interpretada por Billie Holiday...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strange_Fruit
[info muy completa]

... el último capítulo de su libro Blues legacies and Black feminism : Gertrude "Ma" Rainey, Bessie Smith, and Billie Holiday (1998): "Strange Fruit: Music and Social Consciousness"

https://aadl.org/node/251766
https://archive.org/details/blueslegaciesbla00davi/mode/1up

Autarca

Euroamericanos neoyorkinos.

Un poco de propiedad, por favor.

