Portada
Hace 34 minutos | Por Amperobonus a los40.com
Publicado hace 34 minutos por Amperobonus a los40.com
‘Another one bites the dust’, la canción de Queen que hizo “bailar hasta a los gatos” y su primer nº1 en Los40

‘Another one bites the dust’, la canción de Queen que hizo “bailar hasta a los gatos” y su primer nº1 en Los40

 los40.com

Another one bites the dust fue revolucionaria. No sonaba a nada de lo que Queen hubiera hecho anteriormente y en América dio lugar a malentendidos: pensaban que era un grupo afromericano. Inicialmente, Queen ni siquiera la consideraba "bastante buena" para que fuera uno de los singles de The game (1980). La intervención de Michael Jackson fue providencial: "Freddie, necesitas una canción que haga bailar a los gatos… es una canción fantástica… tíos estáis locos si no la publicáis”.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 62 8
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty cultura
Cultura
Cultura y divulgación
cultura

Comentarios

Franlloirrain

#6 Palabras del propio Brian May: "But what we got excited about was a riff which Deacy began playing, 6 notes the same, then one note a fourth down. Ding-Ding-Ding Diddle Ing-Ding, you might say.

But suddenly hunger took over and we repaired to a local restaurant for food and a fair amount of drink. (Local Vaux wine as drunk in Montreux is a well-kept secret).

A couple or three hours later, we’re back in the studio. “What was that riff, you had, Deacy?” says David B. “I was like this”, says John Deacon. “No it wasn’t, says Bowie – it was like this”. This was a funny moment because I can just see DB going over and putting his hand on Johns fretting hand and stopping him.

It was also a tense moment because it could have gone either way.

Deacy did not take kindly to being told what to do, especially by physical interferences while he was playing!

But he was good natured, and it all went ahead.

Then we began playing around – using the riff as a starting point." Yo creo que a Bowie le molaba tanto que es el único que lo recordó correctamente.

V 2
K 35
Amperobonus
autor

#7



Si lo dice May, me lo creo antes que cualquier libro

V 0
K 14
Sensacionalismo y populismo científico: los libros de Yuval Noah Harari están llenos de errores y conclusiones apresuradas
Sensacionalismo y populismo científico: los libros de Yuval Noah Harari están llenos de errores y conclusiones apresuradas
Amperobonus
autor

Según cuenta la leyenda, la línea de bajo se creó mientras May y Mercury discutían sobre el tema. Deacon, a lo suyo, empezó a tocarla y le gustó a Mercury. Se fueron a comer y al volver se le había olvidado.



No recuerdo bien cómo, pero la volvieron a recordar y el tema ya es sabido por todos

V 1
K 24
Franlloirrain

#1 Si no me falla la memoria, la línea de bajo que se les olvidó yendo a cenar y a beber (subrayando lo de beber) fue la que abre under pressure, y el que la recordó fue Bowie.

V 2
K 34
Amperobonus
autor

#2 Pues ahora que lo dices, podría ser

V 1
K 24
llamamepanete
editado

#3 Cualquiera se fía de ti ... eres a la música lo queLimoncioLimoncio a la ortografía.

V 1
K 24
Amperobonus
autor

#4 Mi contrato o me piro a Otis

V 1
K 17
Amperobonus
autor

#2 Pues revisando un poco, a Bowie no le molaba un pelo la línea de bajo y Deacon le dijo "Mi bajo, mis normas"

V 1
K 17