‘Another one bites the dust’, la canción de Queen que hizo “bailar hasta a los gatos” y su primer nº1 en Los40

Another one bites the dust fue revolucionaria. No sonaba a nada de lo que Queen hubiera hecho anteriormente y en América dio lugar a malentendidos: pensaban que era un grupo afromericano. Inicialmente, Queen ni siquiera la consideraba "bastante buena" para que fuera uno de los singles de The game (1980). La intervención de Michael Jackson fue providencial: "Freddie, necesitas una canción que haga bailar a los gatos… es una canción fantástica… tíos estáis locos si no la publicáis”.