‘Another one bites the dust’, la canción de Queen que hizo “bailar hasta a los gatos” y su primer nº1 en Los40

#6 Palabras del propio Brian May: "But what we got excited about was a riff which Deacy began playing, 6 notes the same, then one note a fourth down. Ding-Ding-Ding Diddle Ing-Ding, you might say.
But suddenly hunger took over and we repaired to a local restaurant for food and a fair amount of drink. (Local Vaux wine as drunk in Montreux is a well-kept secret).
A couple or three hours later, we’re back in the studio. “What was that riff, you had, Deacy?” says David B. “I was like this”, says John Deacon. “No it wasn’t, says Bowie – it was like this”. This was a funny moment because I can just see DB going over and putting his hand on Johns fretting hand and stopping him.
It was also a tense moment because it could have gone either way.
Deacy did not take kindly to being told what to do, especially by physical interferences while he was playing!
But he was good natured, and it all went ahead.
Then we began playing around – using the riff as a starting point." Yo creo que a Bowie le molaba tanto que es el único que lo recordó correctamente.