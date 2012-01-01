Portada
Publicado hace 14 minutos por armadilloamarillo a xataka.com
71.000 cintas de VHS para "proteger la verdad": la mujer que pasó 35 años grabando todas las noticias

71.000 cintas de VHS para "proteger la verdad": la mujer que pasó 35 años grabando todas las noticias

 xataka.com

Desde 1977 hasta su muerte en 2012, Marion Marguerite Stokes grabó centenares de miles de horas de televisión. Esta mujer era productora y activista, pero también se convirtió en una documentalista obsesiva que acabó guardando más de 71.000 cintas de vídeo VHS y Betamax. El testamento de Stokes quedó en manos de Michael Metelits, su hijo. La petición era que esas cintas fueran donadas a una organización benéfica. Afortunadamente, Metelits eligió un año después a The Internet Archive.

Comentarios

txillo

Pues como haya grabado las noticias de Antena 3 poca verdad va a proteger la pobre mujer.

V 19
K 195
MaKaNaS

#1 Pero va a tener un registro sobre la evolución en la publicidad de venta de alarmas bastante interesante...

V 14
K 133
Acémila

#1 La de que mentían todo el tiempo no es verdad poco valiosa a proteger, eh.

V 1
K 25
Macnulti_reencarnado

#1 tiene que grabar el canal del moñetas.

V 0
K 7
mudito

#1 Precisamente, A3 es muy dada a decir donde dije digo digo Diego. En cadenas como esa es donde más hace falta.

V 1
K 20
gelatti

Síndrome de Diógenes digital.

V 3
K 44
jonolulu

#2 Analógico en este caso

V 4
K 41
O

#2

V 3
K 41
gelatti

#6 Muy buena no la conocía lol

V 0
K 11
r

#2 Gracias a Archive.org tengo toda la serie de Star Trek:TNG. Si, esta Pluto TV, pero no puedo verla a la carta, y ya me he tragado todos sus anuncios en el canal de Star Trek:TNG, asi que para la saca.

V 1
K 16
senfet

En Reddit:

[Request] How much money would cost 71,000 VHS?

I'm gonna presume she bought tapes in bulk and made use of any available clearances and discounts. Based solely on this article I found from 1996, it seems that if you looked for a good sale you could get blank tapes at around $2 apiece in 1996, which is about $3.20 in today's money.
Using that as a baseline, it would have been around $230,000 over the years.
I imagine with buying that much she's could probably find somewhere with even cheaper prices, so it could have been even half that, but it's in the ballpark of the price of a house.

https://www.reddit.com/r/theydidthemath/comments/hj4f7q/request_how_much_money_would_cost_71000_vhs/?rdt=60006

V 2
K 44
senfet

#5 En AtlasObscura:

Posible origen de su obsesión por "proteger la verdad":

Stokes was no stranger to television and its role in molding public opinion. An activist archivist, she had been a librarian with the Free Library of Philadelphia for nearly 20 years before being fired in the early 1960s, likely for her work as a Communist party organizer.

-----------
Pregunta a su hijo Metelis:

Macdonald recalls asking Metelits, “How could you physically manage taping all this stuff? And he said, ‘Well, we’d be out at dinner and we’d have to rush home to swap tapes’ … that was one of the cycles of their lives, tape swapping.”

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/marion-stokes-television-news-archive

V 2
K 43
senfet

#11 El documental Recorder:



https://www.filmaffinity.com/es/film724031.html

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recorder:_The_Marion_Stokes_Project

V 0
K 16
senfet

#11 Marion Stokes en la Wikipedia:

Guardar las cintas:
especially known for her archiving of hundreds of thousands of hours of television news footage spanning 35 years, from 1977 until her death in 2012,[1][2] at which time she operated nine properties and three storage units.

-------------'
Comunista, espiada por el FBI e intento de viajar a Cuba:
As a young woman, Stokes became politically active and was involved with a number of left-wing organizations. She was courted by the Communist Party USA, who sought to develop her as a potential leader.[6] She was the Philadelphia chair of the Fair Play for Cuba Committee and was involved in the civil rights movement, organizing five buses from Philadelphia for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and participating in efforts to desegregate Girard College.[5]

Stokes worked as a librarian for the Free Library of Philadelphia for almost 20 years. In the early 1960s she was fired, likely due to her political activities.[7]

In 1960, she married teacher Melvin Metelits, also a member of the Communist Party, and had a son with him.[5] Stokes was spied on by the FBI, and she and her husband and son attempted to flee the United States and defect to Cuba.[6] They spent time in Mexico waiting for a Cuban visa, but were unable to obtain one.[8] Melvin and Marion separated in the mid-1960s when their son was four.[6]

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marion_Stokes

V 1
K 33
c

#5 Creo que es bastante más caro el espacio de almacenaje que ocupan que realmente el coste de las cintas.

V 0
K 10
ACEC

¿Habéis hecho ya vuestra donación a Internet Archive? Yo si.

V 2
K 37
pitercio
editado

Un trabajo que cualquier día encontrarán utilidad informativa. El otro día buscaba el parche pirata de Luisa Fernanda Rudí y ha desaparecido. Cualquier día también se esfuma el bigote de Aznar y sus crímenes.

V 1
K 28
Gilbebo

Periodismo -------------------- Verdad

V 0
K 11
r

https://invidious.privacyredirect.com/watch?v=mT2p970eIb4&list=PLZL50rOBvjrQNUmoo6uaDhmV_u-m2yPSv&index=8

Madre mia lo que era todo. Mas cutre, pero autentico.

V 0
K 6