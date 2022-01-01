12 canciones de amor que en realidad están dedicadas a la droga

Publicado hace 1 hora por Ratoncolorao a smoda.elpais.com

Tom Chaplin, líder de la banda británica Keane, acaba de revelar que su exitosa balada 'Somewhere Only We Know' va sobre "fumar hierba en el patio de la escuela". No han sido los únicos en crear letras ambiguas: aquí algunos ejemplos, de Ricky Martin a Los Planetas o The Beatles.