12 canciones de amor que en realidad están dedicadas a la droga

Una magnífica es Sweet Leaf (Dulce hoja en español) de Black Sabbath:
When I first met you, didn't realize
I can't forget you or your surprise
You introduced me to my mind
And left me wanting you and your kind
My life was empty, forever on a down
Until you took me, showed me around
My life is free now, my life is clear
I love you sweet leaf, though you can't hear
Oh, yeah baby!
Come on now, try it out!
Straight people don't know what you're about
They put you down and shut you out
You gave to me a new belief
And soon the world will love you sweet leaf
Jamás se me hubiera ocurrido pensar que "aquí no podemos hacerlo" sea una canción de amor. Es una canción de drogas que en realidad está dedicada a las drogas.