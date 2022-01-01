Portada
Hace 1 hora | Por Ratoncolorao a smoda.elpais.com
Publicado hace 1 hora por Ratoncolorao a smoda.elpais.com
12 canciones de amor que en realidad están dedicadas a la droga

12 canciones de amor que en realidad están dedicadas a la droga

 smoda.elpais.com

Tom Chaplin, líder de la banda británica Keane, acaba de revelar que su exitosa balada 'Somewhere Only We Know' va sobre "fumar hierba en el patio de la escuela". No han sido los únicos en crear letras ambiguas: aquí algunos ejemplos, de Ricky Martin a Los Planetas o The Beatles.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 212 15
Comunidad destacada de hoy
communty cultura
Cultura
Cultura y divulgación
cultura

Comentarios

devilinside

Y falta la sutil Cocaine, de JJ Cale

V 2
K 39
c
editado

#8 Otra también muy sutil es "Feel good hit of the summer" de QOTSA

V 1
K 22
devilinside

#12 Qué grande. Anda que no la cantábamos a gritos en el coche mis colegas y yo, cuando salió el discazo

V 0
K 11
ángel.

Golden Brown, de Stranglers cuentan que si a la heroína
Horses de Patti Smith
Perfect day de Lou Reed
Y tantas más

V 0
K 17
reithor

Master of Puppets.

V 0
K 13
EdmundoDantes

#5 Yo diría que Master of Puppets corre poco riesgo de ser confundida con una canción de amor.

V 1
K 17
reithor

#6 Ahora. Pero en los 80...

V 0
K 13
EdmundoDantes

#7 Yo diría que la canción es bastante obvia, la verdad. Dice cosas como "soy la fuente de tu autodestrucción" o "venas que bombean miedo". Poco tiene que ver eso con el amor.

V 0
K 10
Descubren una enorme y asombrosa ciudad maya oculta bajo tierra en Guatemala
Descubren una enorme y asombrosa ciudad maya oculta bajo tierra en Guatemala
hijomotoss

Esta si, esta no , esta me gusta me la como yo! Chimo Bayo. Ah no, que esa habla directamente de las pirulas.

V 0
K 10
DaMaGeR

Una magnífica es Sweet Leaf (Dulce hoja en español) de Black Sabbath:

When I first met you, didn't realize
I can't forget you or your surprise
You introduced me to my mind
And left me wanting you and your kind

My life was empty, forever on a down
Until you took me, showed me around
My life is free now, my life is clear
I love you sweet leaf, though you can't hear

Oh, yeah baby!
Come on now, try it out!

Straight people don't know what you're about
They put you down and shut you out
You gave to me a new belief
And soon the world will love you sweet leaf

V 0
K 10
O

Jamás se me hubiera ocurrido pensar que "aquí no podemos hacerlo" sea una canción de amor. Es una canción de drogas que en realidad está dedicada a las drogas.

V 0
K 10
x

Hombre al agua de Soda Stereo.

V 0
K 9
El Bobby Fischer adolescente, un chaval que aprendía ruso en casa para poder leer los manuales de ajedrez soviéticos
El Bobby Fischer adolescente, un chaval que aprendía ruso en casa para poder leer los manuales de ajedrez soviéticos
Candidatas
19
meneos
cultura La antigua estrategia agrícola es prometedora para la resiliencia climática (ENG)
14
meneos
cultura Mucho antes de Silicon Valley, los académicos del antiguo Irak crearon un centro intelectual que revolucionó la ciencia (ENG)
20
meneos
cultura Sperlonga, la espectacular villa del emperador Tiberio en el sur de Italia
27
meneos
cultura Cloacas, la peste del periodismo
16
meneos
cultura La vara de hierba
21
meneos
cultura La cárcel de maricas de Huelva - «Desmemoria» histórica
12
meneos
cultura El muro de Detroit: Una historia de cómo la política federal contribuyó a dividir una ciudad (en)
11
meneos
cultura Esqueletos sin cabeza en la zanja de un asentamiento: ¿una fosa común de 7.000 años? (ENG)
12
meneos
cultura ¿Con qué cámara se hicieron algunas de las fotos más famosas de la historia? ¿Realmente importa? Vuelve el eterno debate
12
meneos
cultura «El sueño de Balder»: poema medieval nórdico, análisis
15
meneos
cultura Breve historia del clítoris
58
meneos
cultura Los Monge, la familia aniquilada por Franco
11
meneos
cultura El ADN de restos arqueológicos demuestra que la inmigración a Escandinavia fue excepcionalmente intensa en la época vikinga
12
meneos
cultura Femme fatales de la pantalla soviética: las aristócratas más bellas de la URSS
14
meneos
cultura 20 descubrimientos científicos e históricos de 2022
14
meneos
cultura El Sótano de las Golondrinas, un abismo natural con una profundidad de 376 metros, en México
34
meneos
cultura Cómo los humanos perdieron el vello corporal
14
meneos
cultura Los cerdos de mi abuelo, casi se comen al gato
23
meneos
cultura La portera leonesa fusilada en Barcelona
cenutrios_unidos

Amor a la droga.

V 0
K 9
Nitanmal

Smowblind de Black Sabbath (o su versión de SOAD)

V 0
K 8
T

Eché de menos la de "él y ella" de Arma Blanca.

V 0
K 6