"Será imposible ganar la guerra si no destruimos la UNRWA, y esta destrucción debe comenzar de inmediato", así dijo Nega Arbel sobre la organización UNRWA: "Israel ahora puede pedirle que se detenga y al mismo tiempo congelar cuando distribuye muy generosamente"
Comentarios
UNRWA es la Agencia de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados de Palestina en Oriente Próximo:
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agencia_de_Naciones_Unidas_para_los_Refugiados_de_Palestina_en_Oriente_Pr%C3%B3ximo
Comenzó hace ya algún mes. El último balance creo que era de más de 80 miembros de Unrwa asesinados.
Joder, cinismo nivel yavé
Relacionada. El país más distópico del mundo superando a EUA:
Machismo, racismo y deshumanización 2.0: las vergüenzas de un ejército acusado de genocidio - El Salto
Machismo, racismo y deshumanización 2.0: las vergü...elsaltodiario.com
#4 De uno de los enlaces del artículo de El Salto. Para cagarse. El entrenamiento sistemático y metódico de lo peor de lo peor. Sólo un ejemplo:
For example, one of the missions is called a mock arrest. A mock arrest is when a group of soldiers invades a Palestinian home in the middle of the night, arrests one of the family members. It can be a few minutes, sometimes it's a few hours. They choose, with intelligence, the home of a family that is not violent; they arrest the father, usually, and then bring them back because they're just training for a future mission. Imagine the impact of this mission to the kids, to the wife, to the family.