"Será imposible ganar la guerra si no destruimos la UNRWA" (he)

 twitter.com

"Será imposible ganar la guerra si no destruimos la UNRWA, y esta destrucción debe comenzar de inmediato", así dijo Nega Arbel sobre la organización UNRWA: "Israel ahora puede pedirle que se detenga y al mismo tiempo congelar cuando distribuye muy generosamente"

LaPoliticaNoVaDePartidos

UNRWA es la Agencia de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados de Palestina en Oriente Próximo:
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agencia_de_Naciones_Unidas_para_los_Refugiados_de_Palestina_en_Oriente_Pr%C3%B3ximo

onainigo

Comenzó hace ya algún mes. El último balance creo que era de más de 80 miembros de Unrwa asesinados.

Fantasma_Opera

Joder, cinismo nivel yavé wall wall wall

krollian

Relacionada. El país más distópico del mundo superando a EUA:

Machismo, racismo y deshumanización 2.0: las vergüenzas de un ejército acusado de genocidio - El Salto

Machismo, racismo y deshumanización 2.0: las vergü...

 elsaltodiario.com

krollian

#4 De uno de los enlaces del artículo de El Salto. Para cagarse. El entrenamiento sistemático y metódico de lo peor de lo peor. Sólo un ejemplo:

For example, one of the missions is called a mock arrest. A mock arrest is when a group of soldiers invades a Palestinian home in the middle of the night, arrests one of the family members. It can be a few minutes, sometimes it's a few hours. They choose, with intelligence, the home of a family that is not violent; they arrest the father, usually, and then bring them back because they're just training for a future mission. Imagine the impact of this mission to the kids, to the wife, to the family.

