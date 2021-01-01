Portada
Recordatorio amistoso de que estás viajando a un país real (España), no a un parque temático (inglés)

Artículo corrigiendo las expectativas de personas de otros países sobre lo que se van a encontrar en España.

Comentarios

G

En el listado no veo destacado el "sarcasmo" que pudiera caracterizar al personal, como este mismo "recordatorio amistoso", con ciertos toques "pasivo-agresivos" del artículo.

Me gusta una respuesta particular que yo le añadiria al post:
"The fall in rental offer since 2021 and 2024. How does that 45% drop in Asturias compare to the population growth rate?

How's that foreign-born population compared to other countries like — say — Sweden, Norway, Germany, or Ireland?

Obviously immigration has a inflationary effect on rents, but the truth is that rent increases are largely down to landlord greed, and to policies enacted by the politicians non-immigrants vote for.

While Spanish people put the entire blame for the housing crisis on immigrants, it will never be solved or even ameliorated."

Completamente en el clavo, la turistificacion es solo una parte de la historia. La codicia de los caseros y la inacción política explica mejor el problema en mi opinión.

