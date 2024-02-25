Portada
#1 PETER HITCHENS: Who began this filthy war? Why didn't we side with democracy against the Kiev mob?
Peter Hitchens answers your questions LIVE on MailOnline at 12pm on Thursday, February 29.
By Peter Hitchens for The Mail on Sunday
Published: 02:06 BST, 25 February 2024 | Updated: 10:32 BST, 25 February 2024
It is ten years, not two years, since the war in Ukraine began. And once you have grasped that, you can begin to think clearly about it. What is Britain’s interest in this conflict? Why do so many in politics and the media cheer for carnage that has devastated Ukraine, the country they claim to love and admire? What has Ukraine gained from it? What can Ukraine and its people possibly gain from it?
I ask only that you use your minds instead of your emotions. Let us begin with what happened ten years ago. It ought to be shocking.
In 2014, Ukraine had a crude but functioning democracy. This worked because the country was pretty evenly divided between its east and its west. Power swung from one side to the other, and in 2010 Viktor Yanukovych won the presidential election with 12.5 million votes, beating his nearest rival, Yulia Tymoshenko, who won 11.6 million.
Unlike the previous election in 2004, nobody seriously disputed the result. So in February 2014, Yanukovych was the lawful head of state, with two years to run.
If we believe, as we all say we do, in democracy, then this is a near-sacred fact. The widespread and justified disgust over the invasion of the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, is based on the belief that power rests on ballots, not on force.
There is no clearer distinction between democracies and the rest. The losers must respect the result. If they dispute it, they must use lawful methods. But in general if they do not like whoever is in power, they must wait till the next election.
Militant protesters gather on the streets of the capital Kiev in early 2014 in the run-up to the overthrow of Ukraine’s elected head of state
Militant protesters gather on the streets of the capital Kiev in early 2014 in the run-up to the overthrow of Ukraine’s elected head of state
There is hardly a politician or a commentator in Britain who has not said exactly this at some time in his or her life. It is called ‘losers’ consent’. Our ordered lives depend on it and we cannot betray it here or abroad.
But now we come to the big exception. In February 2014, a violent mob infiltrated and came to dominate what had originally been genuine democratic protests in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
There is much that is murky about these bitter days, including the mysterious shootings of members of the crowd. Let us just say that there is a serious dispute about who was responsible, which has yet to be resolved.
In a leaked (and undenied) phone conversation, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet told the EU’s foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, that there was ‘stronger and stronger understanding’ that ‘behind the snipers, it was not Yanukovych, but it was somebody from the new coalition’.
A UN report (published on July 15, 2014) concluded that 103 protesters and 20 police officers died in these events. I believe at least some of the protesters were armed, and the deaths of 20 policemen suggest some pretty heavy violence on the side of the protesters.
In the midst of all this bloodshed, two serious efforts were made to reach a peaceful, lawful outcome. The first was wrecked, perhaps deliberately, when protesters responded to it on Tuesday, February 18, by setting fire to Yanukovych’s party HQ. On the night of Thursday, February 20, the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France flew to Kiev to broker a deal with the embattled Ukrainian President.
On February 21, that deal was signed by the President, by three senior members of the anti-Yanukovych opposition and witnessed by the three EU ministers.
Yanukovych offered a rewrite of the constitution to suit the opposition; a new government; early presidential elections (no later than December 2014); and an impartial probe into the violence (which there has never been). All sides renounced the use of force.
Anti-government protesters guard the perimeter of Independence Square in February 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine
Anti-government protesters guard the perimeter of Independence Square in February 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine
But that Friday evening, the deal was put to the crowd in the Maidan, an unelected body with no constitutional or democratic authority. They certainly did not represent the eastern part of the country.
Their chieftains rejected it and threatened to ‘take arms and go’ to Yanukovych’s residence if he did not step down by the next morning. The opposition leaders who had signed the deal crumbled, and made no effort to defend it against the yelling anger of the crowd.
READ MORE: PETER HITCHENS: Sacking of Kiev’s top General reveals more than any interview with Putin ever will
Yanukovych, whose security protection had melted away, left Kiev. But he did not resign and he did not leave the country. A recent book by the highly respected Ukrainian historian Serhii Plokhy shows beyond doubt that the elected President was still in office and in Ukraine when parliament voted to remove him. The vote was unlawful, since MPs lacked the votes needed to do so under the constitution. But they went ahead anyway.
So anti-democratic violence was followed by lawlessness. The offer of early elections was brushed aside (did the mob fear their faction would lose them?). Thus a mob overthrew a legitimate head of state. And here comes the shocking test. Western nations, including Britain, should have condemned this action. They are normally vigilant defenders of law and democracy all over the world, are they not? But in this case, they condoned the coup.
The then Foreign Secretary, William Hague, made a wholly inaccurate statement to the House of Commons on March 4, 2014. He said that Yanukovych was removed ‘by the very large majorities required under the constitution’. This is simply untrue. And so the future Lord Hague’s next assertion that ‘it is wrong to question the legitimacy of the new authorities’ seriously misled Parliament.
I took this up with Lord Hague. After it became plain he had no good defence of his actions, he stopped replying to me and fell silent. Pathetically, an awkward letter I sent to his official address was returned to me adorned with a sticker saying he was not known there. If we had a proper Opposition in this country, he would never have been able to get away with this. But we do not.
The events of February 2014 split Ukraine and began a filthy little war in the east of the country in which (among other tragedies and horrors) many civilians died at the hands of the Ukrainian army. The disgusting Russian invasion two years ago, indefensible and barbaric, was the second stage of the war, not the start of it.
Of course, I do not know who if anyone was behind the overthrow of Yanukovych. All kinds of Western politicians and intelligence types were hanging around Kiev at the time. And the West blatantly betrayed its own principles to condone and forgive the nasty event. But that of course does not prove that any Western nation backed the coup against Yanukovych.
Even so, it is my view that any outside force which did support that putsch is just as guilty of aggression and warmongering as Russia’s Putin is. Think of that as you listen to all those loud, safe voices demanding that we keep on fuelling this war, in which Ukrainians die daily for democratic principles we do not, in fact, support.
#3 Traducción ChatGPT:
PETER HITCHENS: ¿Quién comenzó esta guerra sucia? ¿Por qué no apoyamos a la democracia contra la mafia de Kiev?
Peter Hitchens responde a tus preguntas EN VIVO en MailOnline a las 12 pm del jueves 29 de febrero. Envía tus preguntas a mailbox@dailymail .co.uk
Por
Publicado: 02:06 BST, 25 de febrero de 2024 | Actualizado: 10:32 BST, 25 de febrero de 2024
Ver comentarios
Han pasado diez años, no dos, desde que comenzó la guerra en Ucrania. Y una vez que entiendas eso, podrás empezar a pensar con claridad al respecto. ¿Cuál es el interés de Gran Bretaña en este conflicto? ¿Por qué tantos en la política y los medios celebran la carnicería que ha devastado Ucrania, el país que dicen amar y admirar? ¿Qué ha ganado Ucrania con esto? ¿Qué pueden ganar Ucrania y su pueblo con esto?
Solo pido que uses tu mente en lugar de tus emociones. Comenzamos con lo que sucedió hace diez años. Debería ser impactante
En 2014, Ucrania tenía una democracia rudimentaria pero funcional. Esto funcionaba porque el país estaba bastante dividido entre el este y el oeste. El poder oscilaba de un lado al otro, y en 2010 Víktor Yanukóvich ganó las elecciones presidenciales con 12,5 millones de votos, superando a su rival más cercana, Yulia Timoshenko, que obtuvo 11,6.
A diferencia de las elecciones anteriores en 2004, nadie cuestionó seriamente el resultado. Así que en febrero de 2014, Yanukóvich era el jefe de Estado legítimo, con dos años más en su mandato
Si creemos, como decimos que creemos, en la democracia, entonces esto es un hecho casi sagrado. La repugnancia generalizada y justificada por la invasión del Capitolio de EE.UU. por partidario de Trump el 6 de enero de 2021 se basa en la creencia de que el poder se basa en las urnas, no en la fuerza.
No hay una distinción más clara entre democracias y el resto. Los perdedores deben respetar el resultado. Si lo disputan, deben usar métodos legales. Pero, en general, si no les gusta quien está en el poder, deben esperar hasta las próximas
Manifestantes militantes se reunieron en las calles de la capital, Kiev, a principios de 2014, en vísperas del derrocamiento del jefe de Estado electo de Ucrania.
Prácticamente no hay político o comentarista en Gran Bretaña que no haya dicho exactamente esto en algún momento de su vida. Se llama "consentimiento de los perdedores". Nuestras vidas ordenadas dependen de ello, y no podemos traicionarlo aquí ni en el extranjero.
Pero ahora llegamos a la gran excepción. En febrero de 2014, una turba violenta se infiltró y llegó a dominar lo que originalmente habían sido protestas democráticas genuinas en la capital ucraniana, Kiev.
Hay mucho que es turbio sobre esos días amargos, incluidos los misteriosos tiroteos contra miembros de la multitud. Digamos simplemente que hay una disputa seria sobre quién fue el responsable, que aún no se ha resuelto.
En una conversación telefónica filtrada (y no desmentida), el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Estonia, Urmas Paet, le dijo a la jefa de política exterior de la UE, Catherine Ashton, que había una "comprensión cada vez más fuerte" de que " detrás de los francotiradores, no estaba Yanukóvich, sino alguien de la nueva coalición
Un informe de la ONU (publicado el 15 de julio de 2014) concluyó que 103 manifestantes y 20 policías murieron en esos eventos. Creo que al menos algunos de los manifestantes estaban armados, y la muerte de 20 policías sugiere una violencia bastante fuerte del lado de los manifestantes.
En medio de todo este derramamiento de sangre, se hicieron dos esfuerzos serios para alcanzar un resultado pacífico y legal. El primero se arruinó, quizás deliberadamente, cuando los manifestantes respondieron el martes 18 de febrero incendiando la sede del partido de Yanukóvich. En la noche del jueves 20 de febrero, los ministros de Relaciones Exteriores de Alemania, Polonia y Francia volaron a Kiev para negociar un acuerdo con el presidente ucraniano asediado.
El 21 de febrero, ese acuerdo fue firmado por el presidente, por tres miembros destacados de la oposición anti-Yanukóvich y fue presenciado por los tres ministros de la
Yanukóvich ofreció una reescritura de la constitución para satisfacer a la oposición, un nuevo gobierno, elecciones presidenciales anticipadas (no más tarde de diciembre de 2014) y una investigación imparcial sobre la violencia (que nunca se ha realizado). Todas las partes renunciaron al uso de la fuerza.
Los manifestantes antigubernamentales vigilaron el perímetro de la Plaza de la Independencia en febrero de 2014 en Kiev, Ucrania.
Pero esa noche del viernes, el acuerdo fue sometido a la multitud en el Maidán, un cuerpo no electo sin autoridad constitucional ni democrática. Ciertamente, no representaban a la parte oriental del país.
Sus líderes lo rechazaron y amenazaron con "tomar las armas e ir" a la residencia de Yanukóvich si no dimitía a la mañana siguiente. Los líderes de la oposición que habían firmado el acuerdo se desmoronaron y no hicieron ningún esfuerzo para defenderlo contra la furia vociferante de
LEER MÁS: PETER HITCHENS: El despido del General de Kiev revela más que cualquier entrevista con Putin jamás hará.
Yanukóvich, cuya protección de seguridad se había desvanecido, dejó Kiev. Pero no disminuyó ni abandonó el país. Un libro reciente del respetado historiador ucraniano Serhii Plokhy demuestra sin lugar a dudas que el presidente electo aún estaba en funciones y en Ucrania cuando el parlamento votó para destituirlo. La votación fue ilegal, ya que los diputados no tenían los votos necesarios según la constitución. Pero siguió adelante de
Entonces, la violencia antidemocrática fue seguida por la ilegalidad. La oferta de elecciones anticipadas fue desechada (¿temía la multitud que su facción las perdería?). Así, una turba derrocó a un jefe de estado legítimo. Y aquí viene la prueba impactante. Las naciones occidentales, incluida Gran Bretaña, deberían haber condenado esta acción. Normalmente son defensores vigilantes de la ley y la democracia en todo el mundo, ¿no es así? Pero en este caso, perdonaron el golpe.
El entonces secretario de Relaciones Exteriores, William Hague, hizo una declaración totalmente inexacta ante la Cámara de los Comunes el 4 de marzo de 2014. Dijo que Yanukóvich fue destituido "por las grandes mayorías requeridas según la constitución". Esto es simplemente falso. Y entonces, la siguiente afirmación de Lord Hague de que "es incorrecto cuestionar la legitimidad de las nuevas autoridades" engañó seriamente al
Tomé este asunto con Lord Hague. Después de que se hizo evidente que no tenía una buena defensa de sus acciones, dejó de responderme y guardó silencio. Patéticamente, una carta incómoda que envié a su dirección oficial me fue devuelta con una etiqueta que decía que no se le conocía allí. Si tuviéramos una oposición adecuada en este país, nunca habría podido salirse con la suya. Pero no la tenemos
Los eventos de febrero de 2014 dividieron a Ucrania y comenzaron una sucia pequeña guerra en el este del país en la que (entre otras tragedias y horrores) muchos civiles murieron a manos del ejército ucraniano. La repugnante invasión rusa hace dos años, indefendible y bárbara, fue la segunda etapa de la guerra, no
Por supuesto, no sé quién, si es que alguien, estuvo detrás del derrocamiento de Yanukóvich. Todo tipo de políticos e inteligencia occidentales estaban merodeando por Kiev en ese momento. Y Occidente traicionó flagrantemente sus propios principios al condonar y perdonar ese desagradable evento. Pero eso, por supuesto, no hay prueba de que alguna nación occidental apoye el golpe contra Yanukóvich.
Aun así, creo que cualquier fuerza externa que apoye ese golpe es tan culpable de agresión y belicismo como lo es Putin de Rusia. Piensa en eso mientras escuchas todas esas voces altas y seguras que exigen que sigamos alimentando esta guerra, en la que los ucranianos mueren diariamente por principios democráticos que, en realidad, no
Por dar contexto al personaje.
https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Hitchens
Y mejor no leáis lo que opina de Israel
#4 Ni todos los decentes tienen siempre la verdad de su lado, ni todos los indecentes dicen sólo mentiras.
"Hace diez años, no dos, que empezó la guerra en Ucrania."
La gente que pone el corte en 10 años es exactamente el mismo tipo de gente que pone el corte en 2 años, simplemente les gusta poner el inicio dónde a ellos les conviene para su relato y que lo de antes no cuente. La relación de Kiev y Moscú tiene siglos, "Rusia" empezó en Kiev al fin y al cabo. Para el actual conflicto el inicio fue en el momento que Moscú decidió no respetar la independencia de Ucrania y usar los métodos necesarios para forzarla a convertirse/mantenerse como un estado títere. Lo de hace 10 años y lo de hace 2 es la continuación del conflicto.
#2 No exactamente. Diez años son los que han pasado desde el golpe de estado del Maidan. En realidad el problema con la expansión de la OTAN en Ucrania tiene sus orígenes más atrás. Aquí el discurso que algunos consideran el inicio del conflicto que en realidad es de Estados Unidos contra Rusia. Discurso de Vladimir Putin en la conferencia de Munich de 2007 (ruso subtitulado español)
#9 El un seguidor de Putin de libro. Un conservador religioso "anti-woke" y anti-UE.
El típico iliberal que prioriza la "tradición cristiana" en la sociedad sobre la libertad de la gente a vivir como quieran.
Los ucranianos han votado una y otra vez que quieren entrar en la UE. Para este tipejo, Yakunovich realmente salvaba a los ucranianos cuando los traiciono para atarlos a la ultraconservadora Rusia.
Es lógico que un ultraconservador religioso que niega la evolución de las especies compre el discurso putinista.
Discurso de Vladimir Putin en la conferencia de Mu...youtube.com