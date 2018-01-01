Jacob Rees-Mogg: "Me equivoqué al decir que el Brexit no causaría retrasos en Dover" [ENG]

Portada
LBC radio replayed a claim from 2018 when he insisted “there will be no need for checks at Dover” and he was clear that “the delays will not be at Dover, they will be at Calais”.
Claro.. los retrasos van a ser en exportaciones de la UE no en nuestras aduanas de importaciones..
“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely. They have decided to do that.”
Rees-Mogg went on to suggest that Britons might believe “going to Portugal is more fun because the Portuguese want us to go and the French are being difficult”.
Porque Portugal no está en la UE y no hará lo mismo que Francia.. claro... luego nos quejamos de los políticos de aquí