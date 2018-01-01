Portada
Jacob Rees-Mogg: "Me equivoqué al decir que el Brexit no causaría retrasos en Dover" [ENG]

Jacob Rees-Mogg ha admitido que estaba equivocado al decir que no habría retrasos en el puerto de Dover causados por la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea Pero el ministro de oportunidades del Brexit mantuvo, en una entrevista de radio este martes, la tesis del gobierno de que eran los franceses y no el Brexit quienes habían causado los recientes retrasos. Relacionada:
El nuevo gran atasco de Dover amenaza al transporte: 3.000 camiones retenidos

Políticos británicos y franceses han protagonizado en las últimas horas enfrentamientos verbales sobre los atascos generados desde el pasado viernes en el puerto de Dover, donde los veraneantes han tenido que esperar hasta seis horas para atravesar el control fronterizo y hay al menos 3.000 camiones estacionados en la M20. Las largas filas de vehículos junto al puerto inglés continúan este sábado y la principal naviera que opera los ferris ha advertido a los viajeros de que prevean llegar con al menos 4 horas de antelación.

el_ramon

Los retrasos en Dover y en Reino Unido en general es lo que ha causado el brexit

autor

Traduzco la primera parte del artículo con sus declaraciones, ya que me parece que no tienen desperdicio:



LBC radio reprodujo una afirmación suya de 2018 en la que había insistido en que "no habrá necesidad de controles en Dover" y donde había indicado claramente que "los retrasos no serán en Dover, serán en Calais".



Rees-Mogg culpó a París de los "retrasos creados por los franceses" observados recientemente, ante lo que se le preguntó si querría disculparse por haberse equivocado.



"Sí, por supuesto que me equivoqué, pero me equivoqué por la razón correcta, si puedo decirlo así", dijo.



"A lo que me refería era a que los únicos retrasos serían aquellos causados por los franceses si decidieran no dejar pasar libremente a los británicos. Y eso es lo que han decidido hacer".



Rees-Mogg continuó sugiriendo que los británicos podrían creer que "ir a Portugal es más divertido porque los portugueses quieren que vayamos y los franceses están siendo difíciles".



"¿Por qué íbamos a ir y gastar en Francia nuestro dinero ganado con tanto esfuerzo si los franceses no nos quieren?", preguntó, antes de insistir en que no estaba llamando al boicot.

BastianBaltasarBux

#1 La huida hacia adelante

woody_alien
editado

Pertenecía a un exclusivo club y me iba de puta madre pero decidí darme de baja y entregar el carnet de socio e increpar a la dirección del club. Ahora me estoy cargando patas abajo y los muy cabrones del club no me dejan entrar para ir al baño. ¡¡No hay derecho!!

Sergio_ftv

Europa ha salido ganando, no es bueno convivir con gamberros.

ur_quan_master

Me equivoqué y estoy dispuesto a no asumir ninguna responsabilidad.

Gilbebo

Hugo Weaving.

Garbns
editado

LBC radio replayed a claim from 2018 when he insisted “there will be no need for checks at Dover” and he was clear that “the delays will not be at Dover, they will be at Calais”.



Claro.. los retrasos van a ser en exportaciones de la UE no en nuestras aduanas de importaciones..



“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely. They have decided to do that.”



Rees-Mogg went on to suggest that Britons might believe “going to Portugal is more fun because the Portuguese want us to go and the French are being difficult”.



Porque Portugal no está en la UE y no hará lo mismo que Francia.. claro... luego nos quejamos de los políticos de aquí

l

“agora xa foi, marica non chores” que decimos en mi tierra...

