El Gobierno de Aragón pagó 244.000 euros por un cargamento ‘fantasma’ de mascarillas

"Dicen que concertaron el arreglo con la empresa de forma bilateral: el suministrador facturó de más en concepto de un supuesto sobrecoste de transporte, exceso de precio que condonó al Gobierno aragonés a cambio de que diera por buenas las mascarillas defectuosas que le había endosado."
Me encanta el olor a sobres por la mañana.
Anda que no poder contactar con la empresa para solicitar copia de la factura y albarán de entrega. Porque los holandeses serán unos piratas en temas fiscales, pero a la hora de llevar estos temas me da que son más serios que nosotros. Que le pregunten a Collin Nicolaas Gelevert o a Emilio Santacatalina, que son los representantes legales de la empresa "Escrow & Trust Europe Foundation", según pone aquí:
COVID19 Invoice n°042020-1706 “Transaction Masks N95 NIOSH DTC 3X from Dasheng and other factories USD $2.50/pc.”Page 1/7 Escrow Services Agreement Grupo Santacatalina Ltd Holland LLC Rinsura Ltd COVID19 Invoice n°042020-1706 “Transaction Masks N95 NIOSH DTC 3X from Dasheng and other factories USD $2.50/pc.”Page 2/7 THE PARTS THIS AGREEMENT (the “Escrow Agreement”) is made as of the 23st day of April, 2020, by and among: Grupo Santacatalina Allengemeines Treuuntrmehmen Aulestrsaiases FL-9490/Vaduz Liechtenstein (“Supplier”) And Holland LLC d.b.a.Urgent Response Products 207 North Elm Street Arlington, Texas 76011, (“Buyer”); And Rinsura SA at Voie du Chariot 3, 4ème étage, CH-1003 Lausanne, Switzerland (“Introducing broker”); And Escrow & Trust Europe Foundation at Amstelboulevard 32, 1096 HH Amsterdam, The Netherland. (“Escrow agent”)
CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS Whereas, the Buyer has engaged Escrow Agent to provide escrow and payment services on behalf of the Buyer in connection with coordination of purchase lot of 200 millions pieces of Dasheng N95 DTC 3X mask FDA APPROVED and other factories at FOB Shanghai usd 2.50$ pc. as coordinated by the Supplier. Whereas, the parties wish to establish and maintain this escrow in accordance with the terms and provisions of this Escrow Agreement; NOW, THEREFORE, the parties agree:
1.Purpose. This Escrow Agreement provides for the escrow of USD $500 millions toward the purchase of MASK Dasheng N95 DTC 3X FDA and other factories, with the Escrow Agent transferring purchase price for Dasheng N95 DTC 3X FDA and other factories upon Supplier’s finalization of purchase transaction.
2. Establishment of Escrow Fund. Buyer has deposited with the Escrow Agent the upfront sum of USD $50 millions, on the date of this Escrow Agreement. This deposit will serve as a guarantee until the finalization of the buyer's obligations. In the event of early termination of this contract by the buyer, whatever the reason, the sum guaranteed will be fully and definitively kept by the supplier. COVID19 Invoice n°042020-1706 “Transaction Masks N95 NIOSH DTC 3X from Dasheng and other factories USD $2.50/pc.”Page 3/7 Upon receipt of the guarantee, the Supplier must provide the Buyer with 20 samples of the product per sub-contracting factory for confirmation of this contract. This clause will be null and void if the product supplied does not correspond to the contract in this case.
3. Penalty. If the Supplier is unable to deliver the product or/and there is a major delay, the Buyer will be able to claim USD $30 million to the Supplier as well as reputational damage.
4. Receipt. The Escrow Agent shall issue appropriate written acknowledgments of the receipt of the Escrow Fund.
5. Schedule of deposits by the Buyer. The Buyer agrees to pay into the escrow account, to ensure production, the sum of USD 50 million at the beginning of each week (Monday) and each weekend (Sunday) the additional sum of USD 50 million up to upon completion of payment of the total invoice of USD 500 million.
6.The Escrow Agent agrees to receive and maintain the Escrow Funds in an escrow trust account and to be released as bellow: -93.868% of the weekly paiement to the supplier in order to purchase materials and insure the production. -6.132% of each deposit made by the buyer to the escrow account will be paid to the introducing broker until the transaction is finalized.
7. Investment of Escrow Fund. The Buyer shall transfer the Escrow Fund to the Escrow Agent, which will deposit the Escrow Fund in the Escrow Agent’s trust account. 8. Written instructions to Escrow Agent. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Escrow Agent may act upon any written instructions given by the parties jointly.
THE ESCROW AGENT Paymaster name: Escrow&Trust Europe Founation legally represented by Mr Collin Nicolaas Gelevert & Mr Emilio Santacatalina Amsterdam Office: Headquarters: Amstelboulevard 32, 1096 HH AMSTERDAM The Netherland. Passeport number/Nationality: BJ7BCLBR3- Dutch- Exp Date 15.01.2028. Paymaster Email: collin@gelevert.eu + chairman@escroweuropetrust.com + santacatalina@escroweuropetrust.com Bank name: ING, Pobox 1800- 1000 BV Amsterdam Swift code/Bic code: INGBNL2A COVID19 Invoice n°042020-1706
Aunque si los holandeses habían comprado 200 millones de mascarillas KN95 (seguro que ese era el defecto) (que no FFP2) a 2,5 US$, a saber cuántas eran y a cuánto las vendían a los españoles
Es muro de pago y parcial. Recomiendo La Cámara de Cuentas pone en duda un pedido de mascarillas en abril de 2020 y el Gobierno de Aragón asegura que lo recibió
De verdad que no se quien hace los titulares de ABC, pero se le debería caer la cara de vergüenza y estudiar periodismo.
Pues que el engranaje mediático peperro ha activado las contramedidas, para tapar los millones robados en Madrid.
