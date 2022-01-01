Portada
Dos mujeres han sido condenadas a prisión por torturar "sádicamente" a un loro

Dos mujeres han sido condenadas a prisión por torturar "sádicamente" a un loro

 catalunyapress.es

Las dos condenadas de Reino Unido rociaron con productos químicos al animal, lo pusieron en una secadora y, cuando estaba agonizando, le rompieron el cuello. ...

perrico

Vaya par de hijas de puta. Hay que ser muy sádico para ensañarse de esa manera con un animal.
También potencialmente peligrosas para otros seres humanos.

#1 Correcto

Que cabronas!!!!

Han dicho si era un loro noruego?

'E's not pinin'! 'E's passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be! 'E's expired and gone to meet 'is maker!

'E's a stiff! Bereft of life, 'e rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed 'im to the perch 'e'd be pushing up the daisies!
'Is metabolic processes are now 'istory! 'E's off the twig!
'E's kicked the bucket, 'e's shuffled off 'is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!!

THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!

Arzak_

Al loro con ellas, no son personas humanas

mtrazid

Para algunos aquí sería cultura!!

tremebundo

Si por lo menos lo hubieran toreado, tendrían excusa.

Candidatas
capitan__nemo

Igual les intento dar un pico.

Caballadeoro

#8 Un pico y una pala habría que darles a las hijas de la gran bretaña estas...

B

Permanente me parecería mejor.

