Hace 50 minutos | Por Pilar_F.C. a eldiario.es
Publicado hace 50 minutos por Pilar_F.C. a eldiario.es
Claudia Goldin recibe el Nobel de Economía por sus hallazgos sobre la brecha de género en el mercado laboral

Claudia Goldin recibe el Nobel de Economía por sus hallazgos sobre la brecha de género en el mercado laboral

 eldiario.es

La Academia Sueca de Ciencias premia a la profesora de Harvard, una de las economistas pioneras en la investigación de la mujer y el trabajo

Comentarios

t

Siendo el de Economía el Nobel más esotérico de todos (que de hecho ni siquiera es un Nobel) nada que comentar sobre los criterios de selección ni quién se lo podría merecer más.

V 5
K 53
Urasandi

#1 Tan esotérico que ni siquiera existe.

V 2
K 30
i

#2 y porqué aparece en el titular?

V 0
K 11
Urasandi
editado

#3 Por la misma razón que los Goya son "los Oscar del cine español".


Not a Nobel Prize
"The Prize in Economic Sciences is not a Nobel Prize. In 1968, Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) instituted “The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel”, and it has since been awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences according to the same principles as for the Nobel Prizes that have been awarded since 1901. The first Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen in 1969."

De la fuente www.nobelprize.org/nomination/economic-sciences/

V 1
K 19
Battlestar

#1 No sé. yo creo que el de "la paz" se lleva la medalla de oro.

V 0
K 10