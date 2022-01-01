Portada
Hace 2 horas | Por pablisako a meteored.com.ar
Publicado hace 2 horas por pablisako a meteored.com.ar

Científicos afirman que la capa de hielo del lago Yellowstone no ha cambiado a pesar del calentamiento global

 meteored.com.ar

A pesar del aumento de las temperaturas en la región de Yellowstone, la capa de hielo no cambia de un año a otro.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 40 5

Comentarios

Caravan_Palace

#0 no jodas que tb eres negacionistas del cambio climático?

V 2
K 39
pablisako
autor

#2 Que parte de científicos dicen no has entendido

V 0
K 9
Caravan_Palace
editado

#3 la parte de "científicos dicen" que no he entendido es la misma parte que no entiendes tú cuando hablas de la vacuna o cuando niegas el cambio climático que miles de científicos avalan.

O tb te puedo contestar de manera que lo entiendas ,usando el lenguaje de los negacionistas:

tú sigue confiando en los "científicos" . No sabes que están pagados por los estados y las farmafias?

V 0
K 8
Robus

Yogui y Bubu se encargan de eso...

V 0
K 10
h
editado

Del abstract del paper original:
"Here, we quantified ice phenology over the last century (1927–2022) for North America's largest high-elevation lake— Yellowstone Lake —and compared it to seven similar lakes in northern Europe. We show that contrary to expectation, the ice phenology of Yellowstone Lake has been uniquely resistant to climate change. Indeed, despite warming temperatures in the region, no change in the timing nor duration of ice cover has occurred at Yellowstone Lake due to buffering by increased snowfall. However, with projections of continued warming and shifting precipitation regimes in the high Rocky Mountains, it is unclear how long this buffering will last."

En ningún momento niegan, o minimizan, la crisis climática ni en el artículo de investigación ni en el artículo de la web.
Simplemente, han detectado una anomalía local curiosa.

Paper original:
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ad3bd1


editado:
Un puntazo del estudio, aquí podéis encontrar, descargar y comprobar los datos usados en el estudio.

https://github.com/bellaoleksy/NC_YSL_Ice_Phenology

https://zenodo.org/records/10909274

V 0
K 10
Candidatas
31
meneos
actualidad Se hace viral el polémico gráfico de vuelos privados de Taylor Swift
25
meneos
actualidad Atenas se tiñe de naranja por las nubes de polvo del Sáhara
28
meneos
actualidad Los empleados adoran el teletrabajo, pero las empresas no: una de cada tres empresas prevé eliminarlo o reducirlo en 2024
15
meneos
actualidad Un hombre da 0,91 en un test de alcoholemia y se libra por sufrir el síndrome de autocervecería
20
meneos
actualidad Guerra de Gaza: la inteligencia artificial está cambiando la velocidad de los ataques y la magnitud de los daños causados a la población civil de una forma sin precedentes. (ENG)
20
meneos
actualidad La Inspección de Trabajo prepara sanciones y una campaña contra las empresas que despiden al acabar el periodo de prueba del trabajador
32
meneos
actualidad La cúpula fiscal decide el futuro de la querella del novio de Ayuso
28
meneos
actualidad Nuevos avances en la mina de oro de Salave, la más grande de Europa: comienza la tramitación para recalificar los terrenos por parte del Ayuntamiento del PP
43
meneos
actualidad El consulado de Ucrania en Barcelona no atiende desde hoy a los hombres mayores de 18 años