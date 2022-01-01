#0 no jodas que tb eres negacionistas del cambio climático?
#2 Que parte de científicos dicen no has entendido
#3 la parte de "científicos dicen" que no he entendido es la misma parte que no entiendes tú cuando hablas de la vacuna o cuando niegas el cambio climático que miles de científicos avalan.
O tb te puedo contestar de manera que lo entiendas ,usando el lenguaje de los negacionistas:
tú sigue confiando en los "científicos" . No sabes que están pagados por los estados y las farmafias?
Yogui y Bubu se encargan de eso...
Del abstract del paper original:
"Here, we quantified ice phenology over the last century (1927–2022) for North America's largest high-elevation lake— Yellowstone Lake —and compared it to seven similar lakes in northern Europe. We show that contrary to expectation, the ice phenology of Yellowstone Lake has been uniquely resistant to climate change. Indeed, despite warming temperatures in the region, no change in the timing nor duration of ice cover has occurred at Yellowstone Lake due to buffering by increased snowfall. However, with projections of continued warming and shifting precipitation regimes in the high Rocky Mountains, it is unclear how long this buffering will last."
En ningún momento niegan, o minimizan, la crisis climática ni en el artículo de investigación ni en el artículo de la web.
Simplemente, han detectado una anomalía local curiosa.
Paper original:
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ad3bd1
Comentarios
https://github.com/bellaoleksy/NC_YSL_Ice_Phenology
https://zenodo.org/records/10909274