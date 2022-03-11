Estamos desarrollando esta nueva version. Puedes volver a la anterior versión de Menéame.

Hace 3 horas | Por candonga1 a elnacional.cat
Publicado hace 3 horas por candonga1 a elnacional.cat

Borrell promete 500 millones de euros para Ucrania y los líderes europeos lo niegan

 elnacional.cat

El jefe de política exterior de la Unión Europea, Josep Borrell, ha vuelto a meter la pata. Borrell ya frustró con un comentario "errante" el pacto entre Polonia y los Estados Unidos para enviar aviones de combate a Ucrania, pero ahora ha vuelto a pifiarla. Esta vez por adelantarse y anunciar una ayuda económica a Ucrania que nadie reconoce como real y parece una invención propia de Borrell. En una cumbre de los líderes europeos en Versalles, Borrell dio una "clara impresión" que los líderes aceptarían usar 500 millones de euros

Kaminasama

#17 But two of the EU’s most prominent national leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said the €500 million boost had not been part of their deliberations. And it was not mentioned in the leaders’ final statement.

Scholz told reporters at the end of the summit that “the issue was not the subject of our discussions or our decision-making.”

The chancellor sounded open to the general idea, saying he did not think Borrell had found anyone opposed to the EU getting more involved through the fund. But he made clear the €500 million was one possibility among many under consideration to assist Ukraine. “The Commission will then make proposals,” he said.

Rutte was blunter when asked if leaders had agreed to the measure “No, no, no,” he said. “I heard this story, so it might be that this is something [that] is playing out at the [European] Commission … but it has not been decided together.”

#17 #14 #15 #13 #9

dmeijide

#14 #15 Ya .... ni habéis entrado a ver que no es una noticia suya... La fuente:
politico.eu

spirito

Borrell haciendo el ridículo, ¡qué raro!

editado

#1 y #2
Es un bulo

jacktorrance

#10 tunda dialéctica la que le dio a este periodista

editado

#18 Correcto, es un gañán, pero Borrell le dio otra tunda a Junqueras, la pregunta era ¿Donde deja eso a Junqueras?

Kaminasama

#28 Pero estamos hablando de los 500 millones para Ucrania. ¿Y de que habla el enlace según tu?

io1976

Igual estaba pensando hacerse un rico Abengoa.

tul

pedazo gañan esta hecho

editado

Seguro:

google.es

Robus

#15 lo que demuestra que es de fiar.

#17 “Ayer propuse esto a los dirigentes. Y el Fondo Europeo para la Paz duplicará su apoyo con 500 € adicionales [milllion] más”, dijo Borrell a los periodistas el viernes por la mañana.

Cuando se le preguntó si fue difícil convencer a los estados miembros de la UE para que apoyaran la expansión del EPF, Borrell respondió: “No, en absoluto. Todo el mundo era completamente consciente de que tenemos que aumentar nuestro apoyo militar a Ucrania, para seguir presionando a Rusia… Entonces, 500 millones de euros más”.

Pero dos de los líderes nacionales más destacados de la UE, el canciller alemán Olaf Scholz y el primer ministro holandés Mark Rutte, dijeron que el aumento de 500 millones de euros no había sido parte de sus deliberaciones. Y no se mencionó en la final de líderes declaración.

notiulti.com

Shuquel

#21 Gracias, yo había leído el diario.es que habías mandado en el enlace pensado que era eso lo que había que leer.

Dos cagadas en poco tiempo lleva este hombre.

¿Como puede ser que estuviera tan bien valorado?

Socoma

#1 nacional.cat.....

editado

#24

"Borrell ya frustró con un comentario "errante" el pacto entre Polonia y los Estados Unidos para enviar aviones de combate a Ucrania"

Esto suena a Invent que tira para atrás...

lorips

#3 Asúmelo, es tonto. Por muy español que sea sigue siendo tonto.

Duke00

#8 Que sea tonto no hace cierto el bulo. Además tú también eres español y no por eso pienso que no seas tonto.

lorips

#9 Eres mala persona.

#10 Quizás te faltó escuchar a Junqueras.

HelvioSucceso

#24 Vi el debate completo y daba aún más pena. Todo eran balbuceos.

HelvioSucceso

#8 Pues si un tonto es capaz de dar la tunda dialéctica que dio a Junqueras, ¿Donde queda este?

Kaminasama

#3 Díselo a los señores de El Mundo y la prensa americana, supongo que también son panfletos indepes como dice #6
amp.elmundo.es

#16 "Según la prensa de EEUU", en tu enlace. Y dónde ha hablado El Mundo de los 500 millones=?

hombregrimaldi

Borrell anuncia el número ganador de la lotería...

Nada que salga desde elnacional o cualquier otro panfleto indepe dirigido a Borrell debe tomarse en serio.

autor

#6 Saludos:

google.es

#11 Lo de tu enlace es creíble. Lo de elnacional no! Vaya argumento mierder que te traes como si no supieras como funcionan las cosas aquí...

Shuquel

#11 En el diario.es pone que va dar 500 millones más pero no que los líderes europeos lo nieguen

Kaminasama

#6 Ni siquiera te has leído la noticia, donde dicen la fuente politico.eu

#12 Otro listo... eso ya se sabe desde ayer, es lo que dicen algunos medios en USA. Pero estamos hablando de los 500 millones para Ucrania.

Robus

#6 cuando han mentido? Ah!

