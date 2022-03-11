Borrell promete 500 millones de euros para Ucrania y los líderes europeos lo niegan

Portada
#17 But two of the EU’s most prominent national leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said the €500 million boost had not been part of their deliberations. And it was not mentioned in the leaders’ final statement.
Scholz told reporters at the end of the summit that “the issue was not the subject of our discussions or our decision-making.”
The chancellor sounded open to the general idea, saying he did not think Borrell had found anyone opposed to the EU getting more involved through the fund. But he made clear the €500 million was one possibility among many under consideration to assist Ukraine. “The Commission will then make proposals,” he said.
Rutte was blunter when asked if leaders had agreed to the measure “No, no, no,” he said. “I heard this story, so it might be that this is something [that] is playing out at the [European] Commission … but it has not been decided together.”
#18 Correcto, es un gañán, pero Borrell le dio otra tunda a Junqueras, la pregunta era ¿Donde deja eso a Junqueras?
#21 Gracias, yo había leído el diario.es que habías mandado en el enlace pensado que era eso lo que había que leer.
#8 Que sea tonto no hace cierto el bulo. Además tú también eres español y no por eso pienso que no seas tonto.
#3 Díselo a los señores de El Mundo y la prensa americana, supongo que también son panfletos indepes como dice #6
Nada que salga desde elnacional o cualquier otro panfleto indepe dirigido a Borrell debe tomarse en serio.
