Bancos en China congelan miles de millones en depósitos: la Policía cambia el código QR de Salud para detener a los manifestantes [ING]

 zerohedge.com

Bancos regionales en China están congelando depósitos de sus clientes. Los manifestantes no pueden acercarse a los bancos al cambiarles su aplicación de salud a rojo. Las autoridades no han dado ninguna explicación. Los clientes tienen congelados unos 39,7 miles de millones de yuanes (casi 6mil millones de dólares) de acuerdo con la revista estatal china Sanlian LifeWeek. Pero sus protestas previstas para esta semana han sido impedidas al cambiarles a rojo su código de salud imprescindible para viajar o entrar en cualquier edificio público.

37 11
Comentarios

julespaul

China va cada día de mal en peor en derechos humanos.

OFCarpio

Democracias consolidadas

NullusSum
El medio en cuerstión (de la propia página):

the zero hedge manifesto
our mission:

to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public.
to skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become.
to liberate oppressed knowledge.
to provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.
to facilitate information's unending quest for freedom.
our method: pseudonymous speech...

Según la wiki:

Zero Hedge

Zero Hedge (or ZeroHedge)[b] is a far-right[13] libertarian[18] financial blog and news aggregator.[14][15][19] Zero Hedge, per its motto,[a] is bearish in its investment outlook and analysis, often deriving from its adherence to the Austrian School of economics and credit cycles.[23] While often labeled as a financial permabear,[24][25] Zero Hedge has also been described as a source of "cutting-edge news, rumors and gossip in the financial industry".[26]

Esto es un bulo de la extrema derecha para idiotas consparanoicos. O lo que es lo mismo, una mierda pinchada en un palo para fachas mononeuronales.

baraja
autor

#3 cierto, en China no hay ningún corralito, la propia prensa del régimen chino miente cuando lo dice:

lifeweek.com.cn

Decenas de miles de millones de depósitos bancarios "desaparecieron", ¿a dónde fue a parar el dinero de cientos de miles de personas?
En la espera atormentada, la vida de muchos ahorradores es insostenible.


También es mentira que China esté usando la aplicación de salud para impedir protestas. Alabado sea Xi y su cohorte

NullusSum
editado

#5

Claro que sí guapi.

Cuidado no se te derrita la neurona con el gorrito de papel aluminio y este calor ¡sieg hail!

baraja
autor

#6 eres muy gracioso, pero no deberías llamar nazi a alguien que te puede responder, yo en ningún momento te he faltado al respeto

baraja
autor

Y lo bien que lo está haciendo China respecto a su respuesta frente al Covid19. Qué envidia de país, de libertades y del gran líder. Me mudo ya que España es tope franquista y seguro que los doritos están más buenos en Shangai

axisnaval

Jabiertzo? Estas ahí?

c

#4 Él está ahí precisamente porque sabe lo que puede decir y lo que no. Esto lo lee todo el mundo, por lo que si hicierais el puto favor de dejar de joderle, estaría bien. Lo que cuenta sobre como se vive en China es de lo más interesante y a base de hacer el gilipollas podríais acabar con eso.

c
editado

Si usas el código de salud para otras cosas diistintas, deja de ser un código de salud. Como que ya no lo es, no puedes esperar que nadie le haga caso.

karlos_

Bitcoin

