Pues para ser tan vidente, no la vio venir
#1 Tal vez si lo vio venir,
(y vio que en caso de evitarlo seria peor)
(o vio que ahora recibirá una indemnización millonaria...)
Nunca se sabe lo que sera bueno (o malo) en el futuro:
A farmer had only one horse. One day, his horse ran away.
His neighbors said, “I’m so sorry. This is such bad news. You must be so upset.”
The man just said, “We’ll see.”
A few days later, his horse came back with twenty wild horses following. The man and his son corralled all twenty-one horses.
His neighbors said, “Congratulations! This is such good news. You must be so happy!”
The man just said, “We’ll see.”
One of the wild horses kicked the man’s only son, breaking both his legs.
His neighbors said, “I’m so sorry. This is such bad news. You must be so upset.”
The man just said, “We’ll see.”
The country went to war, and every able-bodied young man was drafted to fight. The war was terrible and killed every young man, but the farmer’s son was spared, since his broken legs prevented him from being drafted.
His neighbors said, “Congratulations! This is such good news. You must be so happy!”
The man just said, “We’ll see.”
#1 Creo que empezó con un "soy adivino" y la respuesta.... "tríncame el pepino". Hubiera estudiado para abogado
#5 pepino para el gin tonic
¡Joé que movida! Y pensar que el año pasado mi cuñado casi contrata un viaje a la India.
Un paso más y llegamos a lo de "señora sufre en mareo", pero en Calcuta.
Uno ciego de alcohol le pega a un vidente... ejem
