Portada
mis comunidades
otras secciones
#3 O las decenas de rehenes violados y ejecutados por Hamas que luego han resultado ser victimas de "una lamentable confusión".
#3 Hamás, no sé cuántos lleva, pero el Hannibal seguro que le supera: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hannibal_Directive
Uf, que no solo lo ejecutaron... Es que encima la familia lo vio en riguroso directo por la televisión. I dad por seguro que esos días el IDF disparó contra todo lo que se movía. Luego a la lista de víctimas de Hamas.
Para quien quiera leerla: https://www-ynet-co-il.translate.goog/news/article/bktkpxw3r?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ca&_x_tr_pto=wapp
What do you know about the moments before the shooting? "We have the recording of the call to the police. A diarist answered him when he got on the road, after doing a U-turn. That's probably what attracted attention. I, his mother, saw his death live on TV. I took pictures while doing it. He was executed. It can't be that so many bullets were fired at my son, and the worst thing is that a terrorist squad that was alerted was caught alive in that
Para quien quiera leerla: https://www-ynet-co-il.translate.goog/news/article/bktkpxw3r?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ca&_x_tr_pto=wapp
What do you know about the moments before the shooting? "We have the recording of the call to the police. A diarist answered him when he got on the road, after doing a U-turn. That's probably what attracted attention. I, his mother, saw his death live on TV. I took pictures while doing it. He was executed. It can't be that so many bullets were fired at my son, and the worst thing is that a terrorist squad that was alerted was caught alive in that