Portada
Hace 25 minutos | Por dmeijide a ynet.co.il
Publicado hace 25 minutos por dmeijide a ynet.co.il

400 balas del ejército de Israel mataron a un reservista cuando se dirigía de regreso a la reserva tras la tragedia el 8 de octubre [HEB]

 ynet.co.il

Al día siguiente de la masacre, un guerrero de Carakal dejó a su mujer embarazada y fue a alistarse. Debido a una coincidencia, las fuerzas policiales pensaron erróneamente que era un terrorista y dispararon a su coche cerca del cruce de Amunim. Fue reconocido como zona de hostilidades, pero su madre exige que el Jefe del Estado Mayor lo reconozca como zona de las IDF y también movilizó al presidente y al jefe del MLA: "Lo ejecutaron". La mañana del 8 de octubre, el sargento Niv Ayos (25), combatiente de Karakal en la reserva, salió de casa de

400 balas del ejército de Israel mataron a un reservista cuando se dirigía de regreso a la reserva tras la tragedia el 8 de octubre [HEB]

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 93 11

Comentarios

l

Y otro de los miles que mató Hamás. Que digo miles, ¡millones!

V 10
K 123
woody_alien

#3 O las decenas de rehenes violados y ejecutados por Hamas que luego han resultado ser victimas de "una lamentable confusión".

V 4
K 47
ochoceros

#3 Hamás, no sé cuántos lleva, pero el Hannibal seguro que le supera: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hannibal_Directive

V 2
K 31
woody_alien

#10 Este Hannibal nos ha salido un poco Lecter.

V 0
K 11
tsumy
editado

Uf, que no solo lo ejecutaron... Es que encima la familia lo vio en riguroso directo por la televisión. I dad por seguro que esos días el IDF disparó contra todo lo que se movía. Luego a la lista de víctimas de Hamas.

Para quien quiera leerla: https://www-ynet-co-il.translate.goog/news/article/bktkpxw3r?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ca&_x_tr_pto=wapp

What do you know about the moments before the shooting? "We have the recording of the call to the police. A diarist answered him when he got on the road, after doing a U-turn. That's probably what attracted attention. I, his mother, saw his death live on TV. I took pictures while doing it. He was executed. It can't be that so many bullets were fired at my son, and the worst thing is that a terrorist squad that was alerted was caught alive in that

V 7
K 119
Se_armó_la_gorda

Esta gente son unos monstruos

V 3
K 45
M

Pobre nazi.

V 4
K 34
ccguy

Tampoco hacia falta que entraran en detalles de que se folló bien follada a su mujer antes de ir a alistarse...

V 0
K 20
Candidatas
38
meneos
actualidad La España de la insignificancia tecnológica
44
meneos
actualidad Rafael Yuste, neurobiólogo: «Nuestro cerebro funciona como tres redes mundiales de internet con la energía que proporciona un bocadillo»
23
meneos
actualidad Los hijos de los inmigrantes del bum de los 2000 conquistan su espacio en España: una generación que creció mientras sus padres cuidaban de otros
19
meneos
actualidad La policía de Berlín desmiente detención de un niño de 11 años con una bandera palestina
21
meneos
actualidad Un tiroteo con varios atacantes deja al menos cuatro muertos y decenas de heridos en la ciudad estadounidense de Birmingham
31
meneos
actualidad El boom del alquiler de temporada: el 30% de los pisos anunciados en las capitales ya solo se ofrecen por meses
26
meneos
actualidad Muere en prisión Urfi Çetinkaya, el capo que inundó España de heroína desde los 80
32
meneos
actualidad Nuevo México se enfurece ante la instalación de alambre de púas en la frontera entre ambos estados estadounidenses
17
meneos
actualidad Robert F. Kennedy Jr. es investigado por el Servicio Nacional de Pesca Marítima por cortar con una motosierra una ballena muerta y llevarse la cabeza a casa
19
meneos
actualidad La película “Homegrown” sigue a integrantes del grupo Proud Boys y a otros partidarios de Trump en sus actividades antes, durante y después de la insurrección del 6 de enero de 2021
39
meneos
actualidad Rusia falla prueba de misil nuclear intercontinental, explotó en su silo de lanzamiento (ING)
19
meneos
actualidad La inquietud crece entre los trabajadores del acero de Europa por el temor a despidos masivos
bioibon
editado

Estos nazis morenitos tienen el hándicap de parecerlo a ojos de ellos mismos. Con los Alemanes no pasaba, y solo liquidaban a los que había que liquidar. Los sionazis lo tienen mucho mas difícil y claro, a veces hay bajas colaterales. Pobres!

... que mundo nos está quedando

V 1
K 17
AMDK6III
editado

Recomiendo mucho la mini-serie 'The Spy' con Sacha Barón Cohen.
Ahí se ve lo racistas que son esta gente.
El hombre ese tiene pinta de moro, pero a kilómetros .. a lo mejor por eso se lo cargaron.

V 0
K 10
Torrezzno

Comicazo

https://www.zonanegativa.com/100-balas-cronicas-de-un-submundo-urbano/

V 0
K 8