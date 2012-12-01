Vincent Price: Voice-over session para Thriller

"Thriller" fue escrita para Michael Jackson por el compositor Rod Temperton, quien originalmente tituló la canción "Starlight" (con el gancho "Starlight, starlight sun" en lugar de "Thriller, thriller night"). Temperton imaginó, en sus propias palabras, "una sección de conversación al final". Finalmente redujo su idea de "sección de conversación" a una voz proporcionada por "alguien, una voz famosa, en el género de terror". Peggy Lipton, que en ese momento estaba casada con Quincy Jones, conocía a Vincent Price y lo sugirió para el papel.
With the title decided, Temperton wrote lyrics within "a couple of hours". He envisioned a spoken-word sequence for the ending, but did not know what form it should take. It was decided to have a famous voice from the horror genre perform it, and Jones' then-wife, Peggy Lipton, suggested her friend Vincent Price. Temperton composed the words for Price's part in a taxi on the way to the studio on the day of recording.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thriller_(song)
Vídeoclip de Thriller:
In the video-film Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the movie that Michael and his girlfriend (Ola Ray) are watching is Vincent Price’s THRILLER, a film-within-a-film. It was also rumored that the giant at the end of the video (seen below) is Vincent himself – He was 6'4":
Thriller y el arte de rentabilizar una carrera (Jotdown)
Aquí indican que Lipton era la esposa de Temperton cuando era esposa de Quincy Jones.
https://www.jotdown.es/2012/12/thriller-y-el-arte-de-rentabilizar-una-carrera/
No Mere Mortal: Vincent Price and Michael Jackson's Thriller
A Price le dieron a elegir entre 20.000 dólares o un porcentaje de las ventas
https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/no-mere-mortal-vincent-price-and-michael-jacksons-thriller/
Vincent Price interpretando su parte en Thriller en directo para la TV (1987) :
Vincent Price (Wikipedia) :
https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vincent_Price
Transcripción:
[Bruce Swedien]
Okay, tape's rolling. Any--anytime you want
[Intro, take 1: Michael Jackson & Vincent Price]
Hi, this is Michael Jackson
This is Vincent Price
Michael Jackson is...
The Thriller!
[Segue: Michael Jackson, Vincent Price, Bruce Swedien]
*Vincent laughs*
Do we both say it?
Say it together?
"Inviting you to."
I say "inviting you to"? All right. Yeah
Okay
Any time. Tape's rolling
[Intro, take 2: Michael Jackson, Vincent Price, Michael Jackson & Vincent Price]
Hi, this is Michael Jackson
And this is Vincent Price, inviting you to...
The Thriller!
[Verse 1: Vincent Price]
Darkness falls across the land
The midnight hour is close at hand
Creatures crawl in search of blood
To terrorize your neighborhood
And whosoever shall be found
Without the soul for getting down
Must stand and face the hounds of hell
And rot inside a corpse's shell
[Verse 2: Vincent Price]
The demons squeal in sheer delight
It's you they spy, so plump, so right
For though the groove is hard to beat
Yet still you stand with frozen feet
You try to run, you try to scream
But no more sun you'll ever see
For evil reaches from the crypt
To crush you in its icy grip
[Verse 3: Vincent Price]
The foulest stench is in the air
The funk of 40,000 years
And grisly ghouls from every tomb
Are closing in to seal your doom
And though you fight to stay alive
Your body starts to shiver
For no mere mortal can resist
The evil of the Thriller
[Outro: Vincent Price]
Can you dig it?
Hmmm-Hahahahaha...
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Ahahahahahahah...
[Post-outro: Vincent Price & Bruce Swedien]
Hmmph, that's great fun!
Great, thank you. Cut
Okay. All right!
https://genius.com/Michael-jackson-voice-over-intro-voice-over-session-from-thriller-lyrics