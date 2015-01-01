¡¡¡ÚLTIMA HORA!!! Seguimiento del conflicto Ucrania - Rusia al minuto. (HUMOR)

Portada
A ver si alguien lo cuelga no tengo Karma.
Estamos Unidos quiere que la OTAN participe en la evacuación de civiles y heridos (en otros enlaces he visto que claramente se refiere a militares y mercenarios)en la planta del batallón nazi de Avon en Mariúpol
ukrinform.net
Esta noticia es brutal. Quién hay en Mariúpol????? Gente desde luego muy importante y no simples nazis y sus familiares.
La OTAN nada más y nada menos que en Mariúpol!!!
#6 La noticia real es esta:
edition.cnn.com
There “was some hope that the Russians might allow” safe passage for civilians and wounded soldiers from Mariupol, a top US State Department official said Wednesday, adding that her understanding is “there will be NATO allies involved in that if it happens.”
However, such an arrangement “has fallen apart a number of times before,” and ultimately, it is up to the Russians to allow safe passage, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland cautioned.
The siege of Mariupol speaks “to the brutality of this war” and the war crimes Vladimir Putin is committing, Nuland added.
Tampoco dice que el corredor humanitario lo haría la OTAN, lo que ya se presuponía que barcos "neutrales" (aquí no hay nadie neutral) realizaría la toma de ese corredor, que por otra parte, se haría cargo de los inmigrantes.