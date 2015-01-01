Estamos desarrollando esta nueva version. Puedes volver a la anterior versión de Menéame.

Portada
Hace 44 minutos | Por Anonymous_Sevil... a twitter.com
Publicado hace 44 minutos por Anonymous_Sevillano a twitter.com

¡¡¡ÚLTIMA HORA!!! Seguimiento del conflicto Ucrania - Rusia al minuto. (HUMOR)

 twitter.com

¡¡¡ÚLTIMA HORA!!! Seguimiento del conflicto Ucrania - Rusia al minuto.

Etiquetas

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 250 13

Comentarios

Patatonesa

Un hilo de humor?

comment_35504144 media
V 3
K 49
Anonymous_Sevillano
autor
editado

#1 ¿Porqué no?

V 3
K 43
Patatonesa

#3 Eso mismo digo yo

comment_35504187 media
V 1
K 25
Mark_Renton_1

#3

V 0
K 9
c

#3 Lo había visto y es tal cual además de muy gracioso.

V 0
K 14
Connect

Rabia de risita esa, que la ponen hasta la sopa. Por el resto, una realidad como un piano!

V 1
K 21
p

Se nota que el trifachito gobierna en Andalucia, han recortado hasta en gracejo andaluz.

V 0
K 10
d

¡¡¡ÚLTIMA HORA!!! Seguimiento del conflicto Ucrania - Rusia al minuto.

V 0
K 10
Anonymous_Sevillano
autor

#2 Correcto, lo veas cuando lo veas esta actualizado, hoy, mañana.... ¡¡¡ÚLTIMA HORA!!!

Ya ha dicho Josep Borrell en nombre de la UE y Biden en nombre de USA/OTAN que está guerra hay que ganarla con las armas, no con diplomacia, y que están dispuestos a que muera hasta el último ucraniano.

comment_35504254 media
V 0
K 11
Mark_Renton_1

V 0
K 9
ecologicatransicion_623e

A ver si alguien lo cuelga no tengo Karma. 
 
Estamos Unidos quiere que la OTAN participe en la evacuación de civiles y  heridos (en otros enlaces he visto que claramente se refiere a militares y mercenarios)en la planta del batallón nazi de Avon en Mariúpol
ukrinform.net
 
Esta noticia es brutal. Quién hay en Mariúpol????? Gente desde luego muy importante y no simples nazis y sus familiares.
 
La OTAN nada más y nada menos que en Mariúpol!!!
 
 
 

V 2
K 9
Patatonesa

#6 La noticia real es esta:
edition.cnn.com

There “was some hope that the Russians might allow” safe passage for civilians and wounded soldiers from Mariupol, a top US State Department official said Wednesday, adding that her understanding is “there will be NATO allies involved in that if it happens.”

However, such an arrangement “has fallen apart a number of times before,” and ultimately, it is up to the Russians to allow safe passage, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland cautioned.

The siege of Mariupol speaks “to the brutality of this war” and the war crimes Vladimir Putin is committing, Nuland added.

Tampoco dice que el corredor humanitario lo haría la OTAN, lo que ya se presuponía que barcos "neutrales" (aquí no hay nadie neutral) realizaría la toma de ese corredor, que por otra parte, se haría cargo de los inmigrantes.

V 1
K 23
m

#6 Es lo que tiene ser un clon de última hora...

V 0
K 14