The Boys, trailer de la temporada 4

#4 Leelos, son brutales, tres tochazos y un epilogo.
#0 ¡CABRÓN, POR POCO!
Yo iba a ser un poco más elegante e iba a subir:
#4 Cuando acabe la serie léetelos.
Y por supuesto “Predicador”, la serie es una puta mierda woke sensiblera al contrario que la obra original y mira que no le hacía falta
Parece que la trama de la serie Gen-V va a ser importante en esta temporada.
#2 ¿Te has leído los comics?
#3 No, voy solo con la serie (así que, por favor, no spoilers )
Comentarios
#4 Leelos, son brutales, tres tochazos y un epilogo.
#0 ¡CABRÓN, POR POCO!
Yo iba a ser un poco más elegante e iba a subir:
Well id you hear? There's a natural order
Those most deserving will end up with the most
That the cream cannot help but always rise up to the top
Well I say, "Shit floats"
If you thought things had changed
Friend, you'd better think again
Bluntly put, in the fewest of words
Cunts are still running the world
Cunts are still running the world
Oh yeah
Now the working classes are obsolete
They are surplus to society's needs
So let 'em all kill each other
And get it made overseas
That's the word, don't you know
From the guys that's running the show
Let's be perfectly clear boys and girls
Oh cunts are still running the world
Cunts are still running the world
Oh yeah
Oh yeah
Feed your children on crayfish and lobster tails
Find a school near the top of the league
In theory I respect your right to exist
I will kill you if you move in next to me
And it stinks, yeah it sucks, it's anthropologically unjust
But the takings are up by a third, so
Cunts are still running the world, yeah
Cunts are still running the world
Oh yeah
Cunts are still running the world
Cunts are still running the world
The free market is perfectly natural
Do you think that I'm some kind of dummy?
It's the ideal way to order the world
"Fuck the morals, does it make any money?"
If you don't like it, then leave
Or use your right to protest on the street
Yeah use your right, but don't imagine that it's heard
Not while cunts are still running the world
Cunts are still running the world, yeah
Cunts are still running the world, yeah
Cunts are still running the world, oh
Cunts are still running the world
Cunts are still running the world
Cunts are still running the world
¡Sorpresón que me he llevado!
#4 Cuando acabe la serie léetelos.
Y por supuesto “Predicador”, la serie es una puta mierda woke sensiblera al contrario que la obra original y mira que no le hacía falta
Parece que la trama de la serie Gen-V va a ser importante en esta temporada.
#2 ¿Te has leído los comics?
#3 No, voy solo con la serie (así que, por favor, no spoilers )