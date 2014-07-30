Qatar silenciará las acusaciones por vulnerar los derechos humanos emitiendo fútbol durante un mes

Portada
No me cansaré de ponerlo recordemos:
Elección de Qatar como sede:
22 votos en total, hoy por hoy 10 de 22 de los votantes están bajo investigación por corrupción u/o cumpliendo condena.
FIFA President
• Sepp Blatter (banned in 2015 for eight years by FIFA Ethics Committee, amid a sweeping corruption investigation led by the U.S. in the 2015 FIFA corruption case)
Senior Vice President
• Julio Grondona (died on 30 July 2014; indicted on 6 April 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice)
Vice Presidents
• Issa Hayatou
• Chung Mong-joon
• Jack Warner (indicted for corruption in 2015 FIFA corruption case)
• Angel Maria Villar
• Michel Platini (banned in 2015 for eight years by the European Court of Human Rights for ethics violations, later reduced to four years)
• Geoff Thompson
Members
• Michel D'Hooghe
• Ricardo Teixeira (indicted on 3 December 2015 by the U.S. Department of Justice)
• Mohamed Bin Hammam (banned in 2011 for life from all football activities for ethics violations)
• Senes Erzik
• Chuck Blazer (plead guilty to corruption charges in 2015 FIFA corruption case)
• Worawi Makudi (banned in 2015 for five years for forgery and falsification)
• Nicolas Leoz (indicted for corruption in 2015 FIFA corruption case)
• Junji Ogura
• Marios Lefkaritis
• Jacques Anouma
• Franz Beckenbauer
• Rafael Salguero (indicted on 3 December 2015 by the U.S. Department of Justice)
• Hany Abo Rida
• Vitaly Mutko