Hace 1 hora
Qatar silenciará las acusaciones por vulnerar los derechos humanos emitiendo fútbol durante un mes

Durante las últimas semanas han sido muchas las acusaciones vertidas sobre Catar, país al que se acusa de vulnerar los derechos humanos, sobre todo con los miles de emigrantes que trabajaron en la construcción de estadios de fútbol y sus infraestructuras. También los homosexuales o las mujeres ligeras de cascos parecen haber sido blanco de medidas impropias de un país tan avanzado.

manuelpepito
Edito. Me acabo de dar cuenta que esto es de coña

Senaibur
#1 Seguro que es coña? A saber lo que harán durante este mes y no se enterará nadie.

Un plan perfecto.

Dadrio

#1 Gallina

IkkiFenix

El próximo mundial pueden celebraro allí

powernergia

Muy bueno.

k4rlinh0s
No me cansaré de ponerlo recordemos:

Elección de Qatar como sede:

22 votos en total, hoy por hoy 10 de 22 de los votantes están bajo investigación por corrupción u/o cumpliendo condena.

FIFA President
•  Sepp Blatter (banned in 2015 for eight years by FIFA Ethics Committee, amid a sweeping corruption investigation led by the U.S. in the 2015 FIFA corruption case)
Senior Vice President
•  Julio Grondona (died on 30 July 2014; indicted on 6 April 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice)
Vice Presidents
•  Issa Hayatou
•  Chung Mong-joon
•  Jack Warner (indicted for corruption in 2015 FIFA corruption case)
•  Angel Maria Villar
•  Michel Platini (banned in 2015 for eight years by the European Court of Human Rights for ethics violations, later reduced to four years)
•  Geoff Thompson
Members
•  Michel D'Hooghe
•  Ricardo Teixeira (indicted on 3 December 2015 by the U.S. Department of Justice)
•  Mohamed Bin Hammam (banned in 2011 for life from all football activities for ethics violations)
•  Senes Erzik
•  Chuck Blazer (plead guilty to corruption charges in 2015 FIFA corruption case)
•  Worawi Makudi (banned in 2015 for five years for forgery and falsification)
•  Nicolas Leoz (indicted for corruption in 2015 FIFA corruption case)
•  Junji Ogura
•  Marios Lefkaritis
•  Jacques Anouma
•  Franz Beckenbauer
•  Rafael Salguero (indicted on 3 December 2015 by the U.S. Department of Justice)
•  Hany Abo Rida
•  Vitaly Mutko

