Publicado hace 1 hora por Pilar_F.C.
¡El propósito principal del sexo es la procreación!' El político que quiere acabar con el sexo casual (eng)

¡El propósito principal del sexo es la procreación!' El político que quiere acabar con el sexo casual (eng)

 theguardian.com

Demasiados españoles 'dedican su existencia a satisfacer sus deseos sexuales', afirma Juan García-Gallardo. Pero, ¿es realmente por eso que el país está luchando?

Comentarios

Verdaderofalso

#1 Y las pajas?

Pilar_F.C.
#1 ¡Pecado y te quedarás ciego!

DaniTC

#3 Have they tried pitching these places as hotbeds of casual sex? Not yet.

I’d move for that. Thank you for your suggestion.

Do say: “¡Ándale ándale!”

Don’t say: “Sorry, I misheard you – I thought we were having causal sex.”

Típico de Castilla y León.

Pilar_F.C.
#12 Bueno, pero siempre han confundido expresiones mexicanas con españolas,

Heni
#1 Eso depende de si quieres que se te caiga, tener la cara llena de granos y un angelito llore

dilsexico

#1 250 millones de abortos en una eyaculacion de andar por casa.

t

#1 un genocidio en masa, un crimen contra la humanidad

Kateter

#1 Aunque se tenga pareja, la paja no se deja...

Peybol

#1 Son un aborto en grado de tentativa. 6 años en el purgatorio

wplj

Estos son los peores...

Pilar_F.C.
#2 Y es el listo,,,con derecho, que había trabajado no sé donde, campeón de debate y de hípica. Menos mal que no le dieron cartera, ya lo sabían(serán cabrones)

Verdaderofalso

#2 y este es el listo

karakol

La casposidad cruza fronteras.

Que los pérfidos se descojonen de nosotros, más aún, debería ser motivo de sesión de cilicio para los hiperespañoleitors voxemitas.

Shuquel

Cómo él no folla, pues que no folle nadie

wplj

#4

onaj

Me gusta este comentario.


tourspain.org
There is plenty to see in Zamora, history has left an imprint in the city in the form of small Romanesque churches. The Cathedral of Zamora, from the 12th century, is one of the most interesting sights of the city. Another interesting sight near the Cathedral is the chapel of Santiago el Viejo. Zamora also offers several museums, most of them related to religious art. Zamora is also well known for its Holy week processions declared of international interest for tourism, with almost every local participating in one or more processions.


Is it any wonder that 30,000 people have left?

o

Que el objetivo principal sea la procreación, no quita que tenga otros usos.

eixerit_yo

y no le falta razón, es el principal pero tampoco el único

