Publicado hace 1 hora por ChesterCopperpot a nextn.es
La película de Super Mario sufre un nuevo retraso y un cambio en su nombre provisional. Se va a Navidad de 2023

 nextn.es

Inicialmente prevista para la Navidad del año 2022, es decir, para dentro de unos 3 meses, la película de Super Mario ya sufrió un primer retraso hace una temporada. Se aplazó su estreno a primavera de 2023. En esta ocasión, el retraso es bastante más significativo, ya que su nueva posible fecha de estreno sería la Navidad del año 2023. Un retraso bastante llamativo.

Comentarios

u

Que si se retrasa más no pasa nada, nosotros esperamos lo que haya que esperar, un año, dos, treinta...

Es una de las películas de cine fantástico más originales de los últimos años y puedes verla gratis en la web de TVE
No habian hecho una ya?

rmdf

#2 Lo votamos hace 20 años y salió que nunca hablamos de ese tema.

MAOTSENG

#2 Nunca ha existido, jamas



Tampoco las dos pelis X

Enésimo_strike

Pocos universos tienen un lore más profundo que el de Mario

Kateter

Dónde quedó esa peli del 93?!...

rmdf

#4



The infamous 1993 film based off the Super Mario franchise.



I wouldn't usually upload a whole movie with active copyright, but this film hasn't been available online ever. There are times when copyright is irrelevant to something's current situation, and I genuinely like this film. I want more people to have access to this without having to use a VPN or buying a DVD or Blu-Ray, so I decided the best thing to do would be to upload it here.



archive.org

Ovlak

#6 Yo la tengo en VHS por si algún día llega aquí la guerra y me tengo que reconvertir en un sádico torturador.

