Que pasa si una familia rusa intenta emigrar a EE.UU [ENG]

Anuncio de propaganda rusa de lo que pasaría si una familia tradicional rusa decidiera emigrar a EE.UU.

Para los no versados en la lengua de Tolstoi o Shakepeare un resumen del sketch:

- Pareja de lesbianas...
- Vegetarianos que te prohiben comer carne en su presencia
- Los blancos se arrodillan delante de las personas de raza negra y les tienen que dejar colarse
- Las parejas sin hijos odian ver niños

Al final se quieren tirar del avión para regresar a la Madre Rusia...

#1 Luego vas y lees los comentarios en el video, de gente que vive en estados unidos, y te das cuenta de que se estan partiendo el ojete por las similitudes del del gag humoristico, con vivencias propias en estados unidos.

- Imagine caring about the comfort of minorities while make everyone else feel uncomfortable. This is the definition of current America
- I wouldn’t call this propaganda. There’s a lot of truth here.
- How is it propaganda when it’s 100 percent accurate ? If anything it’s way worse - I live in NYC 😢
- I’m in Chicago and it’s close lol. Add some shootings and it’s spot on.
- It's exaggerated but not by alot. If the current positions aren't changed, we'll be getting closer to this video becoming propaganda to a documentary.
- ...

#2 Coño, pues que sean ordenados, seguro que pueden volar a Rusia los usanos, allí vivían su dream de the land of the free.

Que te tendrá que cumplir los mismos requisitos y hacer los mismos trámites que un Georgiano.

