Don McLean - American Pie [ENG]

Long long time ago, I can still remember How that music used to make me smile And I knew if I had my chance That I could make those people dance And maybe they'd be happy for a while But February made me shiver With every paper I'd deliver Bad news on the doorstep I couldn't take one more step I can't remember if I cried When I read about his widowed bride But something touched me deep inside The day the music died .... so Bye Bye...
Comentarios
Pues hay que menearla, es lo que hay.
#1 Es un buen dia para escuchar este temazo
#3 Precisamente ahora ando enganchado al Time in a bottle de Jim Croce que es un poco el estilo, y tu envío me ha tocao la patata.
#4 ouch, joder, hacía tiempo que tenía al bueno de Jim olvidado, pa' la playlist! Gracias!
#5 Y más voy a decir:
Oro en polvo.
Miss American pie