"No estamos negociando": una empresa ha llevado el fin del teletrabajo al extremo en un vídeo surrealista

La empresa de servicios online ridiculiza a sus empleados en remoto para que vuelvan a la oficina. Durante el vídeo, el CEO de la compañía reprende a los empleados que todavía teletrabajan llegando a decir: “No estamos preguntando ni negociando en este momento. Estamos informando de lo que la compañía necesita para trabajar juntos en adelante”, elevando el tono de la petición hasta convertirla en amenaza, y todo mientras suena de fondo la carnavalera canción ‘Iko Iko’. Video: https://twitter.com/maxwellstrachan/status/1745446449343795506

AcidezMental
Ha habido mucho abuso. Si la gente fuera responsable, el teletrabajo habría cuajado mucho más.

En serio, preguntaros realmente porqué tantas empresas prefieren el trabajo presencial. Podéis votarme negativo pero eso no cambia la realidad. No se fían.

