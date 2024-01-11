La empresa de servicios online ridiculiza a sus empleados en remoto para que vuelvan a la oficina. Durante el vídeo, el CEO de la compañía reprende a los empleados que todavía teletrabajan llegando a decir: “No estamos preguntando ni negociando en este momento. Estamos informando de lo que la compañía necesita para trabajar juntos en adelante”, elevando el tono de la petición hasta convertirla en amenaza, y todo mientras suena de fondo la carnavalera canción ‘Iko Iko’. Video:https://twitter.com/maxwellstrachan/status/1745446449343795506
Comentarios
Video:
La noticia en otros medios:
‘Don’t Mess With Us’: WebMD Parent Company Demands Return to Office in Bizarre Video
https://www.vice.com/en/article/7kxqnx/dont-mess-with-us-webmd-parent-company-demands-return-to-office-in-bizarre-video
Company running WebMD (Internet Brands) uses bizarre and cringe video mocking working from home and threatening employees who continue to avoid the office
https://www.reddit.com/r/WorkReform/comments/193v1bi/company_running_webmd_internet_brands_uses/
Company running WebMD uses bizarre and cringe video mocking working from home and threatening employees who continue to avoid the office
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12949813/WebMD-bizarre-video-work-home.html
Esta empresa hace un vídeo con un ultimátum para volver a la oficina: mezcla amenazas del CEO con trabajadores bailando felices
https://www.genbeta.com/actualidad/esta-empresa-hace-video-ultimatum-para-volver-a-oficina-mezcla-amenazas-ceo-trabajadores-bailando-felices
WebMD Owner’s Return to Office Rant is Brutal Comedy Gold
https://tech.co/news/webmd-return-to-office-video
WebMD’s parent company goes nuclear on return to office in an uncanny leaked video: ‘We need you ready and present, and we need it now’
https://fortune.com/2024/01/11/webmd-return-to-office-video-criticism/
Ha habido mucho abuso. Si la gente fuera responsable, el teletrabajo habría cuajado mucho más.
En serio, preguntaros realmente porqué tantas empresas prefieren el trabajo presencial. Podéis votarme negativo pero eso no cambia la realidad. No se fían.