Mujer intenta ayudar a su hermano con Tinder (ENG)

Configuré su cuenta en Tinder y Bumble y completé su perfil, descripción, etc. en su segundo teléfono. También deslicé e inicialmente chateé con las mujeres que coincidían con el perfil. Mi objetivo era mostrarle cómo hablar con las mujeres para mantenerlas interesadas en él porque su principal queja era que nunca respondían. Pensé en enviar los primeros mensajes y luego dejar que continuara la conversación. Ya han pasado 2 semanas, mi experiencia ha sido una completa basura.

Interesante relato. También interesantes los comentarios.

what would you do as good businessman? Keep the ladies happy. It's pretty obvious actually. How to do that? Flood them with popular profiles and keep them happy. Some guy ghosts a lot/gets reported/unmatched/little attention? Those accounts need to be very late in the deck or not shown at all. Don't even bother the ladies with those accounts, unless they keep swiping a lot, which women rarely do.

That's the whole secret to it. It's designed to keep women happy and make men pay.

Rave en La Peza: La eterna fiesta ilegal que enamoró a todo un pueblo: &quot;¿Te acuerdas de cuando la abuela nos llevaba de rave?&quot;
Es interesante ver el cambio de postura de la que escribe al ponerse en la piel de su hermano.
A muchos nos vendría bien en muchos temas el pasar un tiempo en la piel de otro (en sentido figurativo, no en plan El Silencio de los Corderos) para entender sus revindicaciones.
El darse cuenta en dos dias que ser hombre no son todo ventajas es toda una experiencia.

