Hace 49 minutos | Por JanSmite a youtube.com
Publicado hace 49 minutos por JanSmite a youtube.com

"Jumpin' Jive" - Joe Jackson

 youtube.com

Joe Jackson interpreta "Jumpin' Jive", del disco de 1981 "Steppin' Out"

JanSmite
autor

Sí, es dupe de una mía de hace 5 años, pero es que 5 años es demasiado tiempo para no poner de nuevo el "Jumpin' Jive"… lol

JanSmite
autor

Letra:

"Boys - what you gonna say down there?
Oh Boys - what you gonna say down there?
Palamar, Shalamar, Swanny Shore
Let me dig that jive once more

Boys - take it right on down to the gator
Oh boys - gotta take a side elevator
Can't you hear those hip cats call
Come on boys let's have a ball

The jip-jam-jump is a jumpin' jive
Makes you dig your jive on the mellow side
The jip-jam-jump is a solid jive
Makes you nine foot tall when you're four foot five

Now, don't you be that ickeroo
Get hip, come on and follow do
When you get your steady fool
You met your jump like the gators do

The jip-jam-jump is a jumpin' jive
Makes you like your eggs on the Jersey side
The jip-jam-jumpin' jive
Makes you hip hip on the mellow side

The jip-jam-jump is a solid jive
Makes you nine foot tall when you're four foot five
The jip-jam-jumpin' jive
Makes you hip hip on the mellow side
Now, don't you be that ickeroo
Get hip, come on and follow do
When you get your steady fool
You met your jump like the gators do

The jip-jam-jump is a jumpin' jive
Makes you like your eggs on the Jersey side
The jip-jam-jumpin' jive
Makes you hip hip on the mellow side

Skibbel-de-doo...
Now I told you 'bout the jumpin' jive
Jip-jam-jum the jumpin' jive
I know you dug this mellow jive
'Cause you dig it on the mellow side"

Djangology

Aquí la original de Cab Calloway para la película Stormy Weather. En color.

